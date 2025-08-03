IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘He’s all in!’ – Joe Root confirms Chris Woakes will bat despite pain on Day 5 | Cricket News

Joe Root (X- Sahil Malhotra)

TimesofIndia.com in London: Joe Root walked into the press conference at The Oval with a smile, but behind it was the frustration of a job left unfinished. After playing a classy knock of 105, his third century of the series and 13th against India, Root admitted he was disappointed not to be there at stumps, guiding England home. “I should have hit that for four,” he said, reflecting on the ball that led to his dismissal. “I missed my execution. Nothing to do with the first innings.” England ended the fourth day at 339 for six, needing just 35 more runs for a 3-1 series win. But rain and bad light halted what had shaped up to be a thrilling finish. Root, though, remained calm and upbeat, saying, “We have what we need to get across the line tomorrow. It’s been six weeks of cricket that has swung both ways. Amazing spectacle to be part of.” The England veteran also acknowledged the pain Chris Woakes was pushing through. “You saw him in whites… Chris Woakes is all in!” Root said, comparing his fight to Rishabh Pant’s defiance despite injury earlier in the series. “Woakes is ready to put his body on the line.”

He had a lighter moment too when speaking about Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. “Siraj has this fake angriness,” he joked. “I enjoy playing against him, he gives it everything.”With the new ball due early on the final day and India sniffing a final twist, all eyes are now on how long England’s lower order can hold firm. From here, England are still favourites — but India will need a miracle.