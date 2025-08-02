IND vs ENG 5th Test: Nightwatchman Akash Deep breaks records; outshines Gautam Gambhir with fifty in England | Cricket News

India batsman Akash Deep (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Akash Deep pulled off a remarkable knock on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval, scoring 66 runs as a nightwatchman and frustrating England’s bowlers alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in a century partnership that tilted the match firmly in India’s favour. The duo added over 100 runs for the third wicket, bringing calm and control to India’s innings in the morning session. Their stand is now part of history, becoming the 18th hundred-run partnership in this series, the most in any Test series in this century, surpassing the 17 registered in the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Akash Deep’s innings of 66 from 94 balls ended in the 43rd over, when Jamie Overton finally found a way through. Despite the dismissal, the impact of his knock was significant. Not only did he hold off a fired-up England attack, but he also became the first Indian nightwatchman to register a 50-plus score in a Test since Amit Mishra’s 84 at the same venue against the same opposition in 2011.

The innings also puts Akash Deep ahead of some of India’s more established names in terms of Test fifties scored in England. He now has more 50-plus scores here than Shikhar Dhawan (0 in 14 innings), Ravichandran Ashwin (0 in 14 innings), and Gautam Gambhir (0 in 10 innings).

At the time of writing, India are 177 for 3 with captain Shubman Gill joining the well-set Jaiswal, who continues to look in command. With a solid lead already in hand, India will look to press further as the day progresses.