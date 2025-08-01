Advertise here
শনিবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Prasidh Krishna breaks silence on heated exchange with Joe Root: ‘We are good friends’ | Cricket News

IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Prasidh Krishna breaks silence on heated exchange with Joe Root: ‘We are good friends’ | Cricket News


Prasidh Krishna (Pic credit: Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in London: India pacer Prasidh Krishna downplayed his on-field exchange with Joe Root, calling it “just good banter” after a fiery second day in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Friday, where India clawed their way back into the contest thanks to an inspired bowling performance.Live Score: India vs England 5th TestKrishna, who returned to the playing XI, starred with figures of 4 for 62 as India bowled England out for 247, restricting their lead to just 23 runs after the hosts were cruising at 129/1. Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with 4 for 86, helping India take back control of a match they must win to level the series 2-2.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Among the key moments was a heated exchange between Krishna and Root, who uncharacteristically had to be separated by the umpires. “It was a small thing, a competitive edge. Good banter… we are good friends off the field,” Krishna clarified at the end of play.

Greenstone Lobo predicts result of India vs England fifth Test | What’s in the stars?

Krishna also addressed questions about the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and his own role in the side. “Jasprit Bumrah playing or not playing… we know what our roles are,” he said. “I have been picked here because I can do the job. Me not playing games can make me go to the drawing board. Here to do the job for the team. It’s a process, not a performance for me.”

Poll

What did you think about the on-field exchange between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root?

England had earlier made a flying start, with Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) adding 92 in just 13 overs. But the momentum shifted quickly after Akash Deep dismissed Duckett.Root was eventually trapped lbw by Siraj for 29, while Krishna’s spell accounted for Crawley, Jamie Smith, and Overton in quick succession. Brook’s enterprising 53 ended when Siraj bowled him to wrap up the innings. Woakes, nursing a shoulder injury, did not bat.India ended the day at 75/2 in their second innings, leading by 52, with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 51.





Source link

“ফুলকুঁড়ি আসর সবুজমেলা শাখার উদ্যোগে ঘুড়ি উৎসব ২০২৫ “
IND vs ENG, 5th Test | Prasidh Krishna breaks silence on heated exchange with Joe Root: ‘We are good friends’ | Cricket News
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Full Highlights Yashasvi Jaiswal Score Half Century Team India Winning Luck Depends On Batters Performance On Day 3, দ্বিতীয় দিনে ওভালে পড়ল ১৫ উইকেট! তৃতীয় দিনে ভারতের ভাগ্য নির্ধারণের দায়িত্ব ব্যাটরদের উপর | খেলা
Kolkata: কাঁচ ভেঙে বাইরে বেরনোর চেষ্টা, কলকাতা বিমানবন্দরে আটক বাংলাদেশের যুবক| Kolkata: Kolkata Airport Security Alert: Bangladeshi Youth Detained for Trying to Break Glass and Escape | কলকাতা
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
মেহেরপুরে বাংলাদেশ ভারত সেনা বাহিনীর যৌথ সাইকেল র‍্যালী অনুষ্ঠিত

 IPL 2022: Able to do things which I was trying for a while, says Shivam Dube | Cricket News

 ১৩ সদস্য নিয়েই সংসদ কাঁপাতে চায় জাতীয় পার্টি

 গ্রাহকের পাওনা ২৫০ কোটি, গেটওয়েতে কিউকমের আটকা ৩৯৭ কোটি

 Boney Kapoor Acquires Rights to Remake Mammootty Starrer Malayalam Film One

 হিলি বন্দরে আবারও পেঁয়াজ আমদানি শুরু

 কর্মসংস্থান উপযোগী কারিকুলাম প্রণয়নের পরামর্শ শিক্ষাবিদদের

 Ashwin withdraws from third Test due to family medical emergency | Cricket News

 মেধাভিত্তিক সমাজে মানুষকে বোকা বানানো সম্ভব নয়: শেখ পরশ

 এবার এডিট করা যাবে টুইটও, অবশেষে Twitter নিয়ে এল এডিট বাটন

