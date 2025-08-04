IND vs ENG 5th Test: Too close to breathe! India’s narrowest-ever Test wins – Full list | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking the wicket of Gus Atkinson during day five of the 5th Test (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

India pulled off a stunning six-run victory in the final Test at The Oval to level the five-match series 2-2, capping off one of the most fiercely contested battles in recent memory. It was a match that swung back and forth before the visitors held their nerve to deny England a historic chase.Mohammed Siraj was the star on Day 5 with a five-wicket haul, delivering the final blow by clean bowling Gus Atkinson with a searing yorker that crashed into the base of off stump. Siraj finished with figures of 5 for 104, sealing a famous win that sparked wild celebrations among the Indian players.The game, which saw England fall just six runs short of a 374-run target, also featured a moment of immense bravery as Chris Woakes, nursing a shoulder injury, came out to bat with one arm tucked into his sweater. Though he didn’t face a ball, his presence at the crease added drama to an already tense finish.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj press conference: India stars answer all questions

While India’s bowlers deserve credit for their perseverance, the match will be remembered for the margin itself — six runs — which is now etched into Indian cricket’s history books. The result is India’s narrowest-ever win by runs in Test cricket, surpassing their 13-run win over Australia at the Wankhede in 2004.

Poll What was the most memorable moment of the match at The Oval?

India’s ten narrowest wins in Tests by runs