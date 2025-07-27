IND vs ENG: BCCI shares Rishabh Pant injury update, here’s the updated squad for the Oval Test | Cricket News

India’s Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared an update on Rishabh Pant and also revealed the squad for the fifth and final Test between England and India, scheduled to be played at The Oval. “Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.” Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been announced as Pant’s replacement. “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as the replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025, at Kennington Oval, London.” India coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Pant’s injury for the first time after the visitors salvaged a draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. Pant retired hurt on Day 1 when he was taken off the field on a cart with his foot badly swollen, but he returned—limping—on Day 2 to reach a half-century.

“It’s been declared that he’s out of the series, and one thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on something Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well,” Gambhir said. “Any amount of praise is not enough for him, especially for batting with a broken foot. “I think the generations to come will talk about it, and the generations coming forward should talk about it.” Pant was injured while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, and the ball deflected onto his right ankle and foot. India did not confirm the extent of the injury at the time, but he was replaced as wicketkeeper by Dhruv Jurel for the remainder of the match.