IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes warns Team India on sledging ahead of 4th Test: ‘Heat will be shown’ | Cricket News

TimesofIndia.com in Manchester: England captain Ben Stokes has issued a subtle yet firm warning to Team India ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday, hinting that his side won’t shy away from the on-field heat.Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, Stokes said, “It’s a massive series, and heat will be shown. Have England been nice? Potentially. We won’t purposely start anything, but we won’t take any backward step.”The series, currently led 2-1 by England, has already seen some intense exchanges, and Stokes made it clear that his team is ready for more.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Reflecting on the break after England’s win at Lord’s, Stokes revealed his own struggles. “I was in my bed for two days… felt like I was in a long-distance relationship with my family,” he joked. “It was a good win and a nice break. We’ll look to put the same energy next week.”

England confirmed one change to their XI, with Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir. “Dawson has been performing really well. He got recalled into the team, and I’m sure there will be nerves, but he’s experienced enough to handle it,” Stokes added.Stokes also praised Chris Woakes, who returns after a break. “We had a big break, a good opportunity to freshen up. Woakes has a good record here,” he said.

Dawson’s comeback is a remarkable story. The 35-year-old will play his first Test since 2017, stepping in for Bashir, who suffered a broken finger during the Lord’s Test. Dawson’s domestic record is impressive, with 371 first-class wickets and a string of standout performances in the last two seasons.For India, the spotlight could fall on uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj, who impressed during net sessions. With Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh ruled out, Kamboj might debut alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna.England’s XI for 4th Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.