Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২২ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes warns Team India on sledging ahead of 4th Test: ‘Heat will be shown’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২২, ২০২৫ ৫:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes warns Team India on sledging ahead of 4th Test: ‘Heat will be shown’ | Cricket News


Advertise here
Ben Stokes (Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in Manchester: England captain Ben Stokes has issued a subtle yet firm warning to Team India ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday, hinting that his side won’t shy away from the on-field heat.Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, Stokes said, “It’s a massive series, and heat will be shown. Have England been nice? Potentially. We won’t purposely start anything, but we won’t take any backward step.”The series, currently led 2-1 by England, has already seen some intense exchanges, and Stokes made it clear that his team is ready for more.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Reflecting on the break after England’s win at Lord’s, Stokes revealed his own struggles. “I was in my bed for two days… felt like I was in a long-distance relationship with my family,” he joked. “It was a good win and a nice break. We’ll look to put the same energy next week.”

Poll

Will Ben Stokes’ warning change the way Team India approaches the game?

England confirmed one change to their XI, with Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir. “Dawson has been performing really well. He got recalled into the team, and I’m sure there will be nerves, but he’s experienced enough to handle it,” Stokes added.Stokes also praised Chris Woakes, who returns after a break. “We had a big break, a good opportunity to freshen up. Woakes has a good record here,” he said.

Injuries, rain, availability concerns: Team India on edge in Manchester | Exclusive updates ahead of 4th Test

Dawson’s comeback is a remarkable story. The 35-year-old will play his first Test since 2017, stepping in for Bashir, who suffered a broken finger during the Lord’s Test. Dawson’s domestic record is impressive, with 371 first-class wickets and a string of standout performances in the last two seasons.For India, the spotlight could fall on uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj, who impressed during net sessions. With Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh ruled out, Kamboj might debut alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna.England’s XI for 4th Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বর্ষায় ফ্রিজে রেখে দিন এক বাটি নুন, দেখুন তার পর কী 'ম্যাজিক' হয়! ভাবতে পারবেন না!
বর্ষায় ফ্রিজে রেখে দিন এক বাটি নুন, দেখুন তার পর কী 'ম্যাজিক' হয়! ভাবতে পারবেন না!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes warns Team India on sledging ahead of 4th Test: ‘Heat will be shown’ | Cricket News
IND vs ENG | Ben Stokes warns Team India on sledging ahead of 4th Test: ‘Heat will be shown’ | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Supreme Court on Divorce Case: বিয়ের ১৮ মাসেই বিচ্ছেদ, স্বামীর থেকে ১২ কোটি টাকা- বিএমডব্লিউ দাবি মহিলার! শুনে কী বলল সুপ্রিম কোর্ট?
Supreme Court on Divorce Case: বিয়ের ১৮ মাসেই বিচ্ছেদ, স্বামীর থেকে ১২ কোটি টাকা- বিএমডব্লিউ দাবি মহিলার! শুনে কী বলল সুপ্রিম কোর্ট?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Are Giving ‘Face-Lift’ To A Special Area In The House | Bollywood News
Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Are Giving ‘Face-Lift’ To A Special Area In The House | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
জাতীয় সংসদের ১৪তম অধিবেশন বসছে কাল

জাতীয় সংসদের ১৪তম অধিবেশন বসছে কাল

 শ্যামনগরে নারী কৃষকদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে জলবায়ু সহনশীল কৃষি প্রশিক্ষণ

শ্যামনগরে নারী কৃষকদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে জলবায়ু সহনশীল কৃষি প্রশিক্ষণ

 Why Is The Day After Christmas Celebrated As Boxing Day?

Why Is The Day After Christmas Celebrated As Boxing Day?

 আজিজ-বেনজীরদের অপরাধী বানালো কার— প্রশ্ন গয়েশ্বরের

আজিজ-বেনজীরদের অপরাধী বানালো কার— প্রশ্ন গয়েশ্বরের

 New Covid variant throws sport in South Africa into turmoil | More sports News

New Covid variant throws sport in South Africa into turmoil | More sports News

 মাস্ক বিক্রি করে সংসার চালানো শিশু তরিকুল নিখোঁজ

মাস্ক বিক্রি করে সংসার চালানো শিশু তরিকুল নিখোঁজ

 Salman Khan Greets Paps With Big Smile on Birthday, Says ‘Snake Bite Ke Baad Ye Bahut Difficult…’

Salman Khan Greets Paps With Big Smile on Birthday, Says ‘Snake Bite Ke Baad Ye Bahut Difficult…’

 ‘গরমে বিএনপি নেতাদের মাথা খারাপ হয়ে গেছে’

‘গরমে বিএনপি নেতাদের মাথা খারাপ হয়ে গেছে’

 দুদকের মামলায় সম্রাটের জামিন নামঞ্জুর – Corporate Sangbad

দুদকের মামলায় সম্রাটের জামিন নামঞ্জুর – Corporate Sangbad

 FIFA Club World Cup: PSG hammer Real Madrid 4-0, to face Chelsea in final | Football News

FIFA Club World Cup: PSG hammer Real Madrid 4-0, to face Chelsea in final | Football News
Advertise here