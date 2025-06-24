Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৫
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG Day 5 pitch report: Michael Atherton takes a dig at KL Rahul, says Headingley track doesn’t … | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৪, ২০২৫ ৩:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Former England captain Michael Atherton didn’t agreed with India opener KL Rahul, who after the end of fourth day play has suggested that the Headingley pitch is bit “dodgy.”“Well, the truth is, when you’ve scored 100, like KL Rahul, you like to big up how difficult the conditions are, because it makes your 100 and your batting look even better,” Atherton told Sky Sports.“There was a little bit of inconsistent bounce, particularly from the end where I’m standing now, which is the Kirkstall Lane end, so running down the hill, there’s a little bit of uneven bounce at the far end, but it isn’t bad,” he added.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: KL Rahul’s grit, Rishabh Pant’s fire keep India alive

Atherton backed England to chase down 371 on the fifth day.“For a fifth day pitch, you’d take that any day, and as I say, all the recent history suggests here that the pitch doesn’t deteriorate that much,” he said. “It’s a good place to chase on, a good place to bat last on, very, very fast outfield, because of the dry summer that we’ve had in these parts, so there are a lot of things there in England’s favour.”The game, the first of a five-Test series, is set for a thrilling finale with England, 21-0 overnight in their second innings, needing a further 350 runs to reach a victory target of 371 on Tuesday’s last day.





আজ শুরু হলহারিণী অমাবস্যা! সন্ধ্যায় বাড়ির এই কোণে বিশেষ রঙের সলতে দিয়ে জ্বালুন প্রদীপ! মা লক্ষ্মীর আশীর্বাদে চুম্বকের টানে ঝড়ের বেগে টাকা ঢুকবে মানিব্যাগে-সিন্দুকেashada amavasya halaharini amavasya date time rituals to get blessed by goddess lakshmi with money
Panchayat 4 Review: প্রত্যাশার পারদ চড়ছিল, রিলিজেই কি বাজিমাত পঞ্চায়েত সিজন ৪-র, কেমন হল | Amazon Prime Series: panchayat 4 review Neena Gupta battle with Sunita Rajwar looks dull dragged
Rain Forecast At Leeds India vs England 1st Test Day 5th Play Likely To Spoil Due To Rain, শেষ দিনে হবে না ভারত-ইংল্যান্ড ম্যাচ? মাথায় হাত দুই দলের! কারণটা কী
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
‘পাড়া-মহল্লায় শক্তিশালী হলে বিজয় সুনিশ্চিত’

 T20 World Cup selection takes centrestage as Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

 বৃহস্পতিবার বাজারে আসছে ২ ও ৫ টাকার নতুন নোট

 সরকারের মন্ত্রীরা মানুষের কষ্ট নিয়ে পরিহাস করছে : এনডিপি

 নীলফামারীতে বিশ্ব তামাকমুক্ত দিবস পালন

 দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে এডিএন টেলিকম – Corporate Sangbad

 বলুন তো কোন ফলের 'বীজ' মুহূর্তে নামায় 'বিছের' বিষ…? নাম শুনলেই চমকাবেন, শিওর!

 ‘সরকারের ছায়াতলের বাইরে থাকা মানুষের নিরাপত্তা নেই’

 পানির ড্রেন থেকে স্কুলছাত্রীর মরদেহ উদ্ধারের ঘটনায় মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 চলছে বই বিতরণ উৎসব

