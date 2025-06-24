IND vs ENG Day 5 pitch report: Michael Atherton takes a dig at KL Rahul, says Headingley track doesn’t … | Cricket News

India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Former England captain Michael Atherton didn’t agreed with India opener KL Rahul, who after the end of fourth day play has suggested that the Headingley pitch is bit “dodgy.”“Well, the truth is, when you’ve scored 100, like KL Rahul, you like to big up how difficult the conditions are, because it makes your 100 and your batting look even better,” Atherton told Sky Sports.“There was a little bit of inconsistent bounce, particularly from the end where I’m standing now, which is the Kirkstall Lane end, so running down the hill, there’s a little bit of uneven bounce at the far end, but it isn’t bad,” he added.

Atherton backed England to chase down 371 on the fifth day.“For a fifth day pitch, you’d take that any day, and as I say, all the recent history suggests here that the pitch doesn’t deteriorate that much,” he said. “It’s a good place to chase on, a good place to bat last on, very, very fast outfield, because of the dry summer that we’ve had in these parts, so there are a lot of things there in England’s favour.”The game, the first of a five-Test series, is set for a thrilling finale with England, 21-0 overnight in their second innings, needing a further 350 runs to reach a victory target of 371 on Tuesday’s last day.