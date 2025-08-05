IND vs ENG: ‘Dominate’ – Gautam Gambhir’s bold message to Team India after victory in The Oval | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir and his players (Images via Getty Images)

India’s sensational six-run win at The Oval to draw the five-Test series 2-2 was more than just a result. It was a statement from Gautam Gambhir and his men. The emotions in the Indian camp reflected how much the team had invested in this fightback, especially under the leadership of Shubman Gill and the guidance of head coach Gambhir. In a video released by the BCCI, Gambhir’s fiery and heartfelt address to the team after the dramatic win caught widespread attention.

“The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone. Remember, we’ll keep getting better, we’ll keep working hard, because if we keep doing that, we will dominate Test cricket for a very long time,” said Gambhir in the dressing room after the win at The Oval, to thunderous applause and cheers from the players. Gambhir continued by stressing the importance of team culture and pride in the dressing room atmosphere. “People will come and go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that. People want to be part of this culture – that is what we want to create.” He concluded by giving his side a well-earned breather. “Enjoy yourself. You can take a couple of days off. You guys deserve every bit of it, what you’ve achieved.” The win, which seemed unlikely when England began Day 5 needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, was made possible by a spirited bowling effort led by Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a five-wicket haul. It marked India’s narrowest-ever win by runs in Test history. The result helped India not only draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but also propelled them to third in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 standings. They now have 28 points from five matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67.

For this young Indian side, the victory was a massive boost. It also served as a timely reminder that this team, under fresh leadership, is forging its own identity in the longest format.