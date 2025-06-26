IND vs ENG: Former India bowler slams Ravindra Jadeja – ‘He bowled either too short or too fast, too full’ | Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja of India (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron has taken a sharp dig at Ravindra Jadeja’s performance on the final day of the first Test against England at Headingley. Jadeja, India’s senior left-arm spinner, came under scrutiny for his lack of precision, as England chased down a tricky target to win the match by five wickets and go 1-0 up in the series.Speaking on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues, Aaron said Jadeja failed to make the most of the rough patches on the fifth-day surface. “More than the reverse sweeps, if we go back and view that footage when Jadeja was bowling over the wicket, I would say he missed the rough a lot. He bowled either too short or he was bowling too fast, too full. They were all pitching in the middle of the wicket, not on the rough,” Aaron pointed out, referring to Jadeja’s inability to find consistent areas to trouble the batters.

Jadeja’s final figures of 1 for 104 in 24 overs reflected the lack of control and effectiveness that India needed during England’s run chase. Ben Duckett, in particular, found it easy to reverse sweep and disrupt Jadeja’s rhythm, as England executed their aggressive approach with confidence.Aaron further criticised Jadeja’s failure to rise to the occasion, especially given his vast experience. “Somebody who is really experienced, who bowls into the rough really well, especially in Indian conditions where there is a lot of rough, and he and (Ravichandran) Ashwin have stitched together so many match-winning performances, you would back him to bowl into the rough on the fifth day and secure India a very historic victory,” he added.

The criticism comes as a wake-up call for India’s bowling unit, which struggled to adapt to England’s counter-attacking style. While Jadeja has often delivered in clutch situations, his underwhelming outing at Leeds has sparked debate about India’s bowling strategies, especially in overseas conditions.

