IND vs ENG | Handshake denied! Washington Sundar cold-shoulders Harry Brook, video goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

Washington Sundar and Harry Brook (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India held firm to secure a hard-fought draw against England in the fourth Test, batting for 143 overs in their second innings at Old Trafford. Ravindra Jadeja scored his fifth Test century, while Washington Sundar brought up his maiden hundred, as the pair stitched together an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket—rescuing India from a massive 311-run first-innings deficit.England had earlier piled on 669 runs in their first innings, responding emphatically to India’s 358. The visitors’ second innings began in disarray, with Chris Woakes removing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks, leaving India reeling at 0/2.Shubman Gill and KL Rahul steadied the innings with a vital 188-run partnership for the third wicket. Gill notched up a century, while Rahul fell agonisingly short on 90.Jadeja and Sundar then took over, blunting England’s attack with a patient and determined approach. In a dramatic twist late in the day, England skipper Ben Stokes offered to shake hands and end the match early, but the Indian pair—both approaching personal milestones—declined.

Jadeja brought up his hundred in style with a six off Harry Brook. During the celebrations, Brook walked up to Sundar and offered another handshake, but Sundar brushed it off and continued towards his partner.WATCH: Just 15 balls later, Sundar reached his maiden Test century, also off Brook’s bowling. With both batters having achieved their landmarks, the teams finally shook hands, concluding the Test in a draw.The result keeps England ahead 2-1 in the five-match series, with the final Test set to begin on July 31 at The Oval in London.