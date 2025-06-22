IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah holds animated chat with Gautam Gambhir; picture goes viral | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah of India. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: An intense on-field performance was followed by an off-the-field moment as a photo of Jasprit Bumrah in an animated conversation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir inside the dressing room went viral on Saturday. The image, captured during the final hour of play on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, sparked buzz among fans, with many speculating about the exchange between the pace ace and the newly appointed coach. Bumrah had every reason to be fired up. The Indian fast bowler was in devastating rhythm, claiming all three English wickets as England reached 209/3 in response to India’s 471. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!His scalps included the prized wicket of Joe Root and a brilliant delivery that sent Zak Crawley packing in the first over. A no-ball in the final over, however, denied him a fourth when Harry Brook was caught for zero, a moment that may have an impact on the outcome of the match.

Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah (Screengrab)

Despite dominating large parts of the day, India were left slightly frustrated by dropped catches and missed chances. Bumrah had both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope dropped early in their innings, with Pope eventually capitalising to reach an unbeaten century. Bumrah ended with 3/48 from 12 hostile overs, clearly India’s standout bowler. On the batting front, India’s innings began with promise but unravelled dramatically. After centuries from Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134), India collapsed from 430-3 to 471 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes shared eight wickets as England stormed back into the contest. But while England celebrated Pope’s gritty hundred, it was Bumrah’s energy that became the viral moment of the day, adding spice to an already thrilling Test battle.