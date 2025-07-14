Advertise here
সোমবার , ১৪ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG: ‘Khiladi’ in the house! Akshay Kumar cheers Team India with Ravi Shastri at Lord’s; pic goes viral | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৪, ২০২৫ ৫:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG: ‘Khiladi’ in the house! Akshay Kumar cheers Team India with Ravi Shastri at Lord’s; pic goes viral | Cricket News


Advertise here
Ravi Shastri, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna (Screengrab)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was spotted in the stands at Lord’s during the intense Day 5 action of the third Test between India and England, and his appearance quickly became a viral moment. The “Khiladi” actor was seen seated next to former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna, as they closely followed the match. The candid photo of Akshay, Twinkle, and Shastri enjoying the game instantly did the rounds on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Ravi Shastri, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna (Screengrab)

While the off-field star presence added some glamour to the day, the on-field situation was concerning for India. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Chasing a tricky target of 193, the visitors ended the day in deep trouble at 94 for 7 in just 28 overs, still needing 99 runs with only three wickets in hand.

Poll

Do you believe celebrity presence enhances sporting events?

England’s pace attack ripped through the Indian top order, starting with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal for a duck. Karun Nair (14), Shubman Gill (6), and Akash Deep (1) all fell cheaply, while Rishabh Pant fought briefly before being bowled by Jofra Archer for 9.

Washington Sundar press conference: On Gautam Gambhir’s support, last over drama, winning at Lord’s

KL Rahul provided some resistance with a gritty 39, but his dismissal further dented India’s hopes. Earlier, England were bundled out for 192 in their second innings on Day 4, thanks to Washington Sundar’s brilliant 4/22. Bumrah and Siraj also chipped in with two wickets each. However, despite the strong bowling effort, India’s batters failed to capitalise.As fans anxiously await the result of an interesting encounter, Akshay Kumar’s viral presence at Lord’s has certainly added a pop culture twist to this gripping Test match.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

North 24 Parganas News: কেউ রেলে, কেউ বাহিনীতে…! বেকার যুবক-যুবতীদের ভবিষ্যৎ গড়ার কারিগর, এই মানুষটির কর্মকাণ্ড অবাক করবে আপনাকেও | Sindrani Athletic Academy special training for jobs fitness much more
North 24 Parganas News: কেউ রেলে, কেউ বাহিনীতে…! বেকার যুবক-যুবতীদের ভবিষ্যৎ গড়ার কারিগর, এই মানুষটির কর্মকাণ্ড অবাক করবে আপনাকেও | Sindrani Athletic Academy special training for jobs fitness much more
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG: ‘Khiladi’ in the house! Akshay Kumar cheers Team India with Ravi Shastri at Lord’s; pic goes viral | Cricket News
IND vs ENG: ‘Khiladi’ in the house! Akshay Kumar cheers Team India with Ravi Shastri at Lord’s; pic goes viral | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
নোয়াখালীতে ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ: বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে অপপ্রচারের প্রতিবাদ
নোয়াখালীতে ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ: বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে অপপ্রচারের প্রতিবাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পার্টনারকে জড়িয়ে ধরলেই ঘটে এই ৫ বিস্ময়কর পরিবর্তন! শুধু মন নয়, শরীরও থাকে চাঙ্গা…!
পার্টনারকে জড়িয়ে ধরলেই ঘটে এই ৫ বিস্ময়কর পরিবর্তন! শুধু মন নয়, শরীরও থাকে চাঙ্গা…!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রাম থেকে চুরি করা শিশু ভারত সীমান্তে উদ্ধার

চট্টগ্রাম থেকে চুরি করা শিশু ভারত সীমান্তে উদ্ধার

 যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও ইউক্রেন নিরাপত্তা চুক্তি স্বাক্ষরের পথে

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও ইউক্রেন নিরাপত্তা চুক্তি স্বাক্ষরের পথে

 আছিয়া সি ফুডের লেনদেন শুরু আজ – Corporate Sangbad

আছিয়া সি ফুডের লেনদেন শুরু আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 আঘাত এলে প্রতিরোধ করবেন— সংখ্যালঘুদের তথ্যমন্ত্রী

আঘাত এলে প্রতিরোধ করবেন— সংখ্যালঘুদের তথ্যমন্ত্রী

 Here’s Why United Nations Observes International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti

Here’s Why United Nations Observes International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti

 Cricketer Riyan Parag on Host Raghav Juyal’s Comment

Cricketer Riyan Parag on Host Raghav Juyal’s Comment

 ঈদে দেশের অব্যাহত অগ্রযাত্রা ও বিশ্ব মুসলিমের কল্যাণ কামনা তথ্যমন্ত্রীর

ঈদে দেশের অব্যাহত অগ্রযাত্রা ও বিশ্ব মুসলিমের কল্যাণ কামনা তথ্যমন্ত্রীর

 কুবিতে সশরীরে পরীক্ষা শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার

কুবিতে সশরীরে পরীক্ষা শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার

 নিজেদের নির্বাচন কমিশন তৈরি করছে ফেইসবুক

নিজেদের নির্বাচন কমিশন তৈরি করছে ফেইসবুক

 Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Jariwala Death Update: স্তম্ভিত ভক্তরা, মাত্র ৪২-এ কীভাবে মৃত্যু কাঁটা লাগা গার্ল শেফালির? অবশেষে জানা গেল কারণ

Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Jariwala Death Update: স্তম্ভিত ভক্তরা, মাত্র ৪২-এ কীভাবে মৃত্যু কাঁটা লাগা গার্ল শেফালির? অবশেষে জানা গেল কারণ
Advertise here