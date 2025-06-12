IND vs ENG: KL Rahul has special message to Karun Nair ahead of England series | Cricket News

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has expressed strong support for his former Karnataka teammate Karun Nair, who has made a comeback to the Indian Test cricket squad after an eight-year gap. Nair, who previously scored a triple century against England in 2016, earned his recall following impressive performances in domestic cricket and county cricket in England. Karun Nair’s return to the national team comes after a successful stint with Northampton in the 2024 County Championship Division Two, where he scored 487 runs in 11 innings. His recent form includes a double century (204) for India A against England Lions in an unofficial Test match. The 33-year-old Nair demonstrated exceptional form in domestic cricket last season, accumulating nine centuries across different formats. His Ranji Trophy campaign yielded 863 runs in 9 matches at an average of 53.93, including four centuries and two half-centuries.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair maintained his impressive run-scoring ability, amassing 779 runs in eight innings at an average of 389.50, including five centuries. His first-class cricket record shows 8470 runs in 186 innings at an average of 49.82, with 24 centuries and 36 half-centuries. “I’ve known him for a very long time and the months that he spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was and for him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian team,” KL Rahul said in a video posted by BCCI. “I think it’s special for him, for his family, and for friends like us who’ve seen his journey. So, like I said very inspiring as well and hopefully his experience and his learnings from playing county cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches here,” Rahul added. Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? Nair’s previous stint with the Indian Test team lasted from November 2016 to March 2017, during which he scored 374 runs in seven innings. His career highlight came when he became only the second Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket, achieving the feat with an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in December 2016. “Feels really special. Very grateful and very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again and really looking forward and excited to grab this opportunity with both hands,” Nair said in response to his selection. “Not sure actually! I think I’ll have to experience that feeling myself and, you know, just go out there and feel it for myself. And I’m sure there’ll be a lot of feelings, ones that I can’t express right now and It’ll be a special feeling,” Nair added when asked about his emotions regarding the comeback. The duo of Rahul and Nair share a long history, having played age-group cricket together and recently representing Delhi Capitals in the 2025 IPL season. Nair’s selection for the upcoming five-match Test series against England comes with the advantage of his recent experience in English conditions through county cricket.