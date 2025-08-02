IND vs ENG | ‘Learnt a lot from Rohit bhai, Virat bhai’: Yashasvi Jaiswal credits seniors after gritty Oval ton | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic credit: Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in London:Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved why he’s become England’s tormentor-in-chief, producing yet another memorable Test century on Day 3 of the series decider at The Oval. The 23-year-old left-hander scored a commanding 118 — his fourth hundred against England and sixth overall in Tests — to help India set a daunting target of 374 and seize control of the final match.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Despite being dropped thrice on his way to three figures, Jaiswal anchored India’s innings masterfully, building a crucial 107-run stand with nightwatchman Akash Deep, who scored a career-best 66. With valuable contributions also coming from Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53 off 46), India posted 396 in their second innings.

At stumps, England were 50/1, needing 324 more runs for an improbable win. Mohammed Siraj gave India a late boost by cleaning up Zak Crawley with a sizzling yorker on the final ball of the day.Speaking after the day’s play, a visibly confident Jaiswal said, “It was a spicy wicket, I was enjoying batting here. I knew what shots to play on this surface. Mentally, I was ready to keep pushing in our last innings here. I was trying to be positive and show intent. My mentality is always like that.”Expressing his desire to convert starts into something more substantial, Jaiswal said, “I wanted to do more, make my innings bigger than that. Mentality is to go out there and fight.”

IND vs ENG: Josh Tongue on England’s 374-run chase, Akash Deep’s batting and The Oval pitch

On his partnership with Akash Deep, he remarked, “He batted really well. We wanted him to play as long as he can.” And when asked about Rohit Sharma’s presence in the stands, Jaiswal shared, “I saw him, and he gave me a message to keep playing.”Lauding the influence of seniors like Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill, Jaiswal said he’s continuously learning, adding, “Different challenges of playing Tests in different countries, but learnt a lot from my seniors like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai. Now KL bhai, Gill. It’s amazing to discuss with them, and learn from their experiences.”But perhaps the most striking statement was his firm belief in India’s chances: “There is movement off the wicket, will not be easy. We are quite confident to win.”England’s highest-ever chase at The Oval remains 263 — set in 1902. If India succeed, Jaiswal’s innings may be remembered as the defining knock that helped draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.