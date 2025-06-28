IND vs ENG: Massive record! Smriti Mandhana creates history with century in all three formats | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana (Getty Images)

Team India batter Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the annals of cricket history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The landmark moment came during the first T20I between India Women and England Women at the Trent Bridge, where Mandhana delivered a scintillating knock of 112 runs off just 62 balls.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Coming in as captain, Mandhana led from the front with a dominant performance that featured 15 fours and three towering sixes. Her aggressive yet composed innings powered India to a formidable total of 210/5 in 20 overs — their highest-ever T20I score against England. Mandhana’s milestone knock was also her maiden T20I century, completing the rare feat that had eluded every other Indian woman batter until now.Her century set the tone early, combining elegance with power, especially as she neutralised England’s top spinners like Sophie Ecclestone with fearless strokeplay.

India Add Spin Option Ahead of 2nd Test | All Eyes on Team Balance

The innings also saw valuable contributions from Harleen Deol (43 off 23) and Deepti Sharma (7 not out off 3), while India maintained a strong run rate throughout. Lauren Bell was the pick of England’s bowlers with three wickets, but the damage had been done.Mandhana’s achievement places her in elite company globally, as only a handful of cricketers — male or female — have notched centuries across all three formats. Her milestone is a defining moment not just for her career but for Indian women’s cricket, inspiring a new generation of cricketers to dream big and break barriers.With this commanding performance, Mandhana has once again proven why she’s the face of Indian women’s cricket — consistent, fearless, and record-breaking.