২৫ জুলাই ২০২৫
IND vs ENG | Mohammed Siraj loses temper at Ben Duckett, umpire forced to step in – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৫, ২০২৫ ৯:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Mohammed Siraj (Getty Images)

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj endured a tough outing on Thursday at Old Trafford, going wicketless in his 10 overs while conceding 58 runs in the fourth Test match against England. During the third session, Siraj lost his cool and got into a heated verbal exchange with England opener Ben Duckett, who, along with Zak Crawley, stitched together a dominant 166-run opening stand against an out-of-sorts Indian attack.The altercation drew attention after Star Sports shared a video clip on X, showing Siraj angrily pointing fingers at Duckett. The footage quickly went viral across social media platforms.Duckett, continuing his fine form after a 149-run knock in the previous Test at Leeds, played another impactful innings. He struck 94 off 100 balls, hitting 13 boundaries, before falling just short of a century.

The breakthrough came when debutant Anshul Kamboj picked up his first Test wicket, getting Duckett caught behind by Dhruv Jurel off the first ball of the 39th over. With that scalp, Kamboj became the fourth fast bowler from Haryana—after Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh, and Chetan Sharma—to take a Test wicket for India.WATCH: Kamboj, who has 79 wickets from 24 first-class matches, was added to the Indian squad on Monday following injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh.Earlier, India posted 358 in their first innings across 119.1 overs. At No. 3, Sai Sudharsan contributed a gritty 61 off 151 balls, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal added 58 off 107 deliveries.Despite sustaining a foot injury on Day 1, Rishabh Pant returned to bat and fought hard for his 54 off 75 balls.England’s bowling was led by skipper Ben Stokes, who claimed 5 for 72 in 24 overs. Jofra Archer provided strong support, finishing with figures of 3 for 73 from 26.1 overs.





Source link

