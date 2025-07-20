IND vs ENG: ‘No words to express this feeling’ – Anshul Kamboj’s brother reacts to his India call-up | Watch | Cricket News

There was joy and emotion in the Kamboj household as news broke that 24-year-old Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj had been added to India’s Test squad for the ongoing series against England. Speaking to IANS, Anshul’s brother was overwhelmed. “Our whole family is extremely happy. There are no words to express this feeling. His name coming up for Team India – it’s a dream. He worked so hard for this,” he said, his voice shaking with pride. “Every morning he would go for practice. He stayed on the ground the whole day, putting in all the hard work. Then at night, he would return home. It’s been a tough journey.” Anshul has quietly built his case over the years. With 79 wickets in 24 first-class games, and a recent five-wicket haul in India A’s red-ball tour, the pacer has shown discipline and consistency.The team management remains undecided about playing Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, while other bowlers have struggled to make an impact in previous matches. Arshdeep was being considered for selection before his injury.Arshdeep sustained the injury while attempting to stop a ball during Thursday’s practice session and was seen wearing a bandage.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate commented on Arshdeep’s injury: “He tried to stop the ball off Sai and it’s just a cut on his hand, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches, that’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days.”The Indian team faces additional concerns as Akash Deep is reportedly dealing with a groin niggle.During the third Test at Lord’s, Akash Deep left the field in the 28th over of England’s innings due to discomfort. Though he returned after receiving treatment in the dressing room, he did not bowl again.England currently leads the five-Test series 2-1 following their 22-run victory at Lord’s.