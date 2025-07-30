IND vs ENG: ‘Play only continued for some personal gain’ – Dale Steyn on India refusing to Ben Stokes’ draw offer | Cricket News

India batters Ravindra Jadeja eats a banana as England captain Ben Stokes walks away (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The dramatic conclusion of the Manchester Test between India and England may have ended in a draw, but controversy continues to swirl around the final-day events. The focal point of the debate is England captain Ben Stokes’ offer to end the game early, and India’s decision, led by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, to play on.Former South African pacer Dale Steyn didn’t mince words, criticising India’s move to reject the early draw. “Play only continued for some personal gain,” Steyn wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after Jadeja and other Indian batters continued to bat even after the draw was virtually sealed.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The debate was ignited when current South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi defended India’s choice, posting: “Why is there such a big deal being made about the Indians choosing not to accept the offer to end the game in a draw immediately? … They got their 100s, which they worked hard for. Game over.”Steyn countered strongly: “Shamo this onion has many layers… Once [a draw] was accomplished…a handshake was offered, that’s the gentlemanly thing to do right? … Now say no, we’d prefer some free milestones… although within the rules, just seems a little, well, odd.”

Shamsi doubled down: “Just because the option for the draw was given it doesn’t mean the other team has to take it. If you wanna call the shots about how long I can bat …get me out!”Steyn wrapped it up with a mix of humour and clarity: “The game was Eng going for a win, India going for a draw… That final hour isn’t reserved for personal goals. As they say, there’s no ‘I’ in team… That said, if it were you and me batting on 90 each, it would take a tank to pull us off that field! Haha.”A fan jumped in, pointing out Steyn’s past support for Wiaan Mulder, who once declared on 367* when just 33 runs away from a rare 400 in a Test against Zimbabwe.“Is this you? Mulder’s 400 wouldn’t have hurt SA even though Zim hadn’t batted even once at that point but Indians batting 15 min extra in a drawn Test is problem,” the fan wrote, accusing Steyn of double standards.But Steyn hit back: “Firstly, Mulder didn’t go for the personal milestone… Secondly, if he did, it would have happened while all RESULTS were still possible… unlike this case where the GAME was effectively over and play only continued for some personal gain.”The final Test of the series begins July 31, and it’s clear that the tension isn’t just between bat and ball, it’s between principles and perspectives too.