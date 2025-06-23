IND vs ENG: Sanjay Manjrekar forgets Virat Kohli as Shubman Gill’s celebration sparks déjà vu!- Watch | Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill, India’s new Test captain, displayed intense emotions reminiscent of Virat Kohli’s leadership style during Day 2 of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy match against England at Headingley on June 22, 2025. The 24-year-old captain celebrated animatedly when Mohammed Siraj appeared to dismiss Joe Root, though the decision was later overturned on DRS review. Gill also marked his captaincy debut with a century, becoming the fifth Indian captain to achieve this feat. The celebration moment caught the attention of the commentary box, particularly former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who drew parallels between Gill’s passionate display and previous Indian captains. “Who is this—Shubman Gill or someone else? When he bats, he seems so calm, composed—a completely different personality. Captain Gill, we are seeing this version for the first time. His celebration… it reminded me of someone, but I’m struggling to place it. MS Dhoni never celebrated like that from mid-on, and it’s definitely not Rohit Sharma’s style. Could be a No. 4 batter… My third guess would be Ajit Wadekar,” Manjrekar said during commentary.The incident occurred when Siraj bowled to Root, and the umpire raised his finger. Gill charged toward Siraj in celebration, pointing with purpose. However, the celebration proved premature as Root’s review showed the ball had missed the edge, leading to the decision being overturned. Gill’s century in his first Test as captain placed him in an elite group of Indian cricketers. He joined the ranks of Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Dilip Vengsarkar, who all scored centuries in their debut matches as Test captain. The young captain also reached the milestone of 2,000 Test runs in his 60th innings, matching Virat Kohli’s achievement during his captaincy debut. Gill’s century made him the 23rd player in Test cricket history to score a hundred in their first match as captain. He also became the fourth-youngest player to achieve this feat, following Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steve Smith. Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? The transformation in Gill’s on-field demeanor, from his typically calm batting style to an energetic captain, sparked discussions in the commentary box, with experts like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Varun Aaron joining the conversation. The celebration, though ultimately unfulfilled due to the DRS reversal, showcased a new dimension to Gill’s leadership style at Headingley, marking a significant moment in his early captaincy career. The incident highlighted the growing comparisons between Gill’s captaincy style and that of his predecessor Virat Kohli, known for his passionate on-field celebrations and aggressive leadership approach. The Day 2 proceedings at Headingley demonstrated Gill’s evolution as a leader, combining his batting prowess with a more expressive leadership style as he guides the Indian Test team in this series against England.