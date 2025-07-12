Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG: Six ducks in seven innings! Jasprit Bumrah’s batting woes continue at Lord’s | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৫ ১২:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG: Six ducks in seven innings! Jasprit Bumrah’s batting woes continue at Lord’s | Cricket News


Advertise here
India’s Jasprit Bumrah (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah might be the spearhead of India’s bowling attack, but his form with the bat has taken a dramatic nosedive. In the ongoing third Test at Lord’s, the pace ace recorded his sixth duck in seven innings, further highlighting a woeful run that continues to haunt India’s lower order.Coming in at No. 10 during India’s first innings, Bumrah lasted just eight deliveries before edging a Chris Woakes delivery, departing for a duck yet again. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!It marked his third consecutive zero in this series against England, adding to a string of poor scores dating back to the Australia tour earlier this year.Since the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in December 2024, Bumrah’s scores read: 0, 0, 22, 0, 0, 0, 0. The only bright spot — a gritty 22 in Sydney — feels like a distant memory amid a sea of single-digit collapses.

Poll

What should be Bumrah’s priority in the next match?

In three innings against England alone, Bumrah has scored 0, 0, and 0 — a rare and unwanted statistical streak for any batter.While Bumrah’s primary job is to lead India’s bowling unit, and he did so with distinction, claiming 5 for 74 in England’s first innings, the lack of resistance with the bat at the tail end is increasingly problematic, especially in tight contests like the one currently unfolding at Lord’s.India were eventually bowled out for 387, matching England’s first-innings total exactly, only the ninth such occurrence in Test cricket history. Bumrah’s dismissal left India with no chance to build even a slender lead before the end of Day 3.The Test is now delicately poised, with England at 2/0 in their second innings and all to play for. But for Bumrah, a return to even minimal batting form could prove crucial in a low-scoring finish.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch Shubman Gill Abuses Ben Duckett Asks Him To Grow Some F Balls In IND vs ENG 3rd Test Third Day, ‘Grow some f****** balls’ শান্ত গিল হারালেন মেজাজ! ইংল্যান্ড ওপেনারকে যা বললেন…
Watch Shubman Gill Abuses Ben Duckett Asks Him To Grow Some F Balls In IND vs ENG 3rd Test Third Day, ‘Grow some f****** balls’ শান্ত গিল হারালেন মেজাজ! ইংল্যান্ড ওপেনারকে যা বললেন…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG: Six ducks in seven innings! Jasprit Bumrah’s batting woes continue at Lord’s | Cricket News
IND vs ENG: Six ducks in seven innings! Jasprit Bumrah’s batting woes continue at Lord’s | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Murshidabad Tourism: ইতিহাসের মলিন প্রলেপ ‘নিমকহারাম দেউড়ি’-তে! মুর্শিদাবাদে গেলে লালবাগে মীর জাফরের প্রাসাদে যেতে ভুলবেন নাmir jafar palace nimak haram deuri is under poor condition in lalbagh in murshidabad
Murshidabad Tourism: ইতিহাসের মলিন প্রলেপ ‘নিমকহারাম দেউড়ি’-তে! মুর্শিদাবাদে গেলে লালবাগে মীর জাফরের প্রাসাদে যেতে ভুলবেন নাmir jafar palace nimak haram deuri is under poor condition in lalbagh in murshidabad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bangla News: বীরভূমে হুলুস্থুল কাণ্ড…! রাস্তার উপর কিলবিল করছে মাছ, জাল নিয়ে ছুটে এসেছেন মানুষজন, কারণটা কী? The real picture of Khayrasole will shock you
Bangla News: বীরভূমে হুলুস্থুল কাণ্ড…! রাস্তার উপর কিলবিল করছে মাছ, জাল নিয়ে ছুটে এসেছেন মানুষজন, কারণটা কী? The real picture of Khayrasole will shock you
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মেলান্দহ উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন: চেয়ারম্যান, ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন যে ১২জন

মেলান্দহ উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন: চেয়ারম্যান, ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন যে ১২জন

 গ্রামের বেবি- শোতে দারুণ উৎসাহিত মানুষ! লোকে লোকে লোকারণ্য

গ্রামের বেবি- শোতে দারুণ উৎসাহিত মানুষ! লোকে লোকে লোকারণ্য

 বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি ফেলোশিপ পাচ্ছেন রাবির ২২৮ শিক্ষার্থী

বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি ফেলোশিপ পাচ্ছেন রাবির ২২৮ শিক্ষার্থী

 রাসিকের ১৯নং ওয়ার্ডে ঈদগাহ ও কবরস্থানের জায়গা পরিদর্শনে মেয়র লিটন

রাসিকের ১৯নং ওয়ার্ডে ঈদগাহ ও কবরস্থানের জায়গা পরিদর্শনে মেয়র লিটন

 Tech Tips: lock pen drive with smartphone follow these steps

Tech Tips: lock pen drive with smartphone follow these steps

 ভুলেও ছোঁবেন না এই দুই খাবার! আপনার অজান্তেই শরীরে বাসা বাঁধবে মারণ রোগ

ভুলেও ছোঁবেন না এই দুই খাবার! আপনার অজান্তেই শরীরে বাসা বাঁধবে মারণ রোগ

 Onus on athlete to ensure they remain below limit: CAS in detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Onus on athlete to ensure they remain below limit: CAS in detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal | Paris Olympics 2024 News

 স্কয়ার ফার্মার কারখানায় অগ্নিকান্ড, ব্যাপক ক্ষয়ক্ষতি

স্কয়ার ফার্মার কারখানায় অগ্নিকান্ড, ব্যাপক ক্ষয়ক্ষতি

 【無料雑誌付き】スウェッジライン YZF-R6 フロントホースキット ホースエンド：ステンレス ホースカラー：ブラック SWAGE-LINE :162552-598798:パークアップYahoo!店 – 通販

【無料雑誌付き】スウェッジライン YZF-R6 フロントホースキット ホースエンド：ステンレス ホースカラー：ブラック SWAGE-LINE :162552-598798:パークアップYahoo!店 – 通販

 শোকাবহ ১৫ আগস্ট আজ, ইউনাইটেড নিউজ পরিবার গভীর শোকাহত

শোকাবহ ১৫ আগস্ট আজ, ইউনাইটেড নিউজ পরিবার গভীর শোকাহত
Advertise here