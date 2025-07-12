IND vs ENG: Six ducks in seven innings! Jasprit Bumrah’s batting woes continue at Lord’s | Cricket News

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah might be the spearhead of India’s bowling attack, but his form with the bat has taken a dramatic nosedive. In the ongoing third Test at Lord’s, the pace ace recorded his sixth duck in seven innings, further highlighting a woeful run that continues to haunt India’s lower order.Coming in at No. 10 during India’s first innings, Bumrah lasted just eight deliveries before edging a Chris Woakes delivery, departing for a duck yet again. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!It marked his third consecutive zero in this series against England, adding to a string of poor scores dating back to the Australia tour earlier this year.Since the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in December 2024, Bumrah’s scores read: 0, 0, 22, 0, 0, 0, 0. The only bright spot — a gritty 22 in Sydney — feels like a distant memory amid a sea of single-digit collapses.

In three innings against England alone, Bumrah has scored 0, 0, and 0 — a rare and unwanted statistical streak for any batter.While Bumrah’s primary job is to lead India’s bowling unit, and he did so with distinction, claiming 5 for 74 in England’s first innings, the lack of resistance with the bat at the tail end is increasingly problematic, especially in tight contests like the one currently unfolding at Lord’s.India were eventually bowled out for 387, matching England’s first-innings total exactly, only the ninth such occurrence in Test cricket history. Bumrah’s dismissal left India with no chance to build even a slender lead before the end of Day 3.The Test is now delicately poised, with England at 2/0 in their second innings and all to play for. But for Bumrah, a return to even minimal batting form could prove crucial in a low-scoring finish.