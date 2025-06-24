IND vs ENG: ‘Straight ball hai, theke?’; Rishabh Pant’s self-check moment and twin tons light up Headingley – Watch | Cricket News

India’s Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant yet again proved why he is one of the most entertaining characters in world cricket, both with his audacious shots and with the conversations he has with himself in the middle. On Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Pant added another gem to his growing collection of iconic knocks overseas. After scoring a masterful 134 in the first innings, he stitched a momentum-shifting 195-run partnership with KL Rahul in the second innings and brought up his second century of the match, becoming the first Indian to score twin tons in a Test in England. While Pant’s flamboyance is well-known, what caught the stump mic and the cameras was his candid reminder to himself during one of his adventurous attempts against Shoaib Bashir. Eyeing another innovative stroke, Pant muttered, “Straight ball hai, Rishabh aise yeh jaroori nahi hai theke? Marna hai to seedha lag jayega na iss ball pe zabardasti with the wind try kare jaa raha hai.”This self-advice came as he was trying to reverse scoop a delivery that did not warrant such a shot. Moments later, Pant calmed himself down and returned to a more traditional approach, eventually steering India towards a massive lead.

Pant’s 118 off 140 balls in the second innings secured his place in an elite club. He became only the second designated wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to notch hundreds in both innings of a Test. He also matched the record for the most sixes in a Test innings in England, hitting nine maximums, a feat previously achieved by Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? His innings pushed his tally in England to 808 runs from 10 Tests at an impressive average above 42. His match total of 252 runs is now the highest for a wicketkeeper in a Test in England, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 204 against South Africa in 1998. After reaching his milestone, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked Pant to celebrate with a somersault. Pant, however, gave his trademark grin and saved the flip for another day. He instead continued his charge, smacking Joe Root for a mix of unconventional sweeps and classical lofted drives before falling for 118, caught by Zak Crawley. While India’s lower order folded quickly, Pant and Rahul’s fireworks gave India a massive cushion, leaving England to chase 371 on a wearing Headingley surface. Fans will remember this innings not just for the runs but also for Pant’s honest, almost comic self-talk that reflects the genius and unpredictability that define him.