IND vs ENG: Surprise! Former all-rounder visits England nets ahead of 2nd Test against India | Cricket News

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali made an unexpected appearance at England’s training session in Birmingham on Monday. He offered his expertise on the Edgbaston pitch before the second Test against India.Ali, who retired from international cricket in 2024, visited his home ground to share his knowledge of the local conditions. His experience at Edgbaston, where he had numerous memorable performances, could prove valuable.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The timing of Ali’s visit is significant as England prepares for the second Test following their 5-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley. The Edgbaston pitch is expected to favour both batting and spin bowling from the third day.Head coach Brendon McCullum and spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel engaged in detailed discussions with the 36-year-old about the pitch characteristics. According to PTI sources, Ali’s visit was a one-time occurrence, with no plans for a permanent coaching role.Since his retirement, Ali has been active in T20 leagues worldwide and participated in IPL 2025. His presence in Birmingham was solely to assist his former teammates.

England summon former cricketer for help

During his career, Ali was a significant contributor to England’s Test side, notably during the 2015 Ashes campaign. His expertise in both batting and bowling could be particularly relevant given the expected spinning conditions.England captain Ben Stokes, who had previously convinced Ali to briefly return from retirement for an Ashes series, welcomed his former teammate’s guidance for the India Test.England has maintained their unchanged playing XI for the Edgbaston Test, with Shoaib Bashir as the lone spinner. Ali’s consultation suggests England’s focus on understanding the spin aspects of the pitch.

England XI for 2nd Test against India

⁠Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

⁠Joe Root

⁠Harry Brook

⁠Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Chris Woakes

⁠Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir

The Edgbaston surface traditionally favours spin bowlers as matches progress. England’s decision to seek Ali’s input demonstrates their thorough preparation approach.

England enters the Edgbaston Test with momentum after successfully chasing 371 runs at Headingley against India. The team’s preparation includes detailed attention to pitch conditions and strategic planning.