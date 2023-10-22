রবিবার , ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: When and where to watch, date, time, live telecast, live streaming, predicted playing XIs, venue | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২২, ২০২৩ ৪:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India’s promising World Cup campaign faces a formidable challenge as they gear up for a high-stakes showdown with New Zealand, but this time without their pivotal all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. A freak ankle injury has ruled Pandya out of the upcoming blockbuster match against the Kiwis, a team aiming for their maiden World Cup triumph. India, on the other hand, are desperately seeking to break their longstanding trophy drought in ICC tournaments.
Pandya’s absence has disrupted the harmonious combination that led India to four consecutive convincing wins, causing some unease among their opponents and necessitating a reevaluation of their strategies. The Indian team, known for its dominance in the tournament thus far, will be stepping onto the field with the challenge of maintaining their form in this crucial encounter.
Both India and New Zealand understand the significance of this match in the context of their World Cup aspirations. The Kiwis are eager to secure their first-ever World Cup title, while India are on a mission to end their trophy drought. The absence of the flamboyant all-rounder Pandya presents a stern test of India’s team balance and adaptability.
The teams will need to employ their best strategies and tactics to clinch victory in this highly anticipated encounter. The outcome of this match could have a considerable impact on the trajectory of their respective World Cup campaigns.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ICC ODI World Cup match between India and New Zealand:
What: India vs New Zealand, 2023 ODI World Cup 21st Match
When: October 22 (Sunday)
Where: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Time: 1400 IST
Where to watch: Live stream/telecast on Disney Hotstar and Star Sports Networks
Where to follow Live: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports
Playing XI (Likely):
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.





