IND vs PAK: Naman Dhir stares back at Pakistani bowler following aggressive send-off – Watch

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens (Screengrab)

During an Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha, a dramatic moment unfolded when Pakistani bowler Saad Masood delivered an intense send-off to Indian batter Naman Dhir after dismissing him on Sunday.The incident occurred when Dhir, attempting to break free from a tight bowling spell, mistimed his shot and was caught. Masood celebrated the wicket with an aggressive shout and demonstrative gestures as Dhir walked back to the pavilion.The send-off quickly gained attention as cameras captured the moment, which spread rapidly across social media platforms. While such celebrations are common in competitive cricket, the India-Pakistan context heightened its significance.Watch:India A went on to suffer a defeat against Pakistan Shaheens by eight wickets.Pakistan Shaheens chose to field first and successfully restricted India A to 136 runs. India A was initially well-positioned at 91 for three in the 10th over before their batting lineup crumbled.Pakistan Shaheens achieved the target of 137 runs with 40 balls remaining, securing their second consecutive victory. This marked India’s first loss in the tournament after their initial win against the UAE.Maaz Sadaqat led Pakistan’s successful chase with an unbeaten 79 runs off 47 balls. His impressive performance included seven fours and four sixes, despite being dropped once by Vaibhav Suryavanshi at point.India A’s innings began strongly with Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring 45 runs from 28 balls and Naman Dhir contributing 35 runs from 20 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers then turned the game around, with Shahid Aziz taking 3 wickets for 24 runs in three overs.Saad Masood and Maaz Sadaqat each claimed two wickets as India lost eight wickets while adding only 35 runs in the final 10 overs. This collapse prevented India from reaching their projected total of 175-180 runs.Suryavanshi, fresh from his record century in the previous match, maintained his aggressive batting style with numerous boundaries. However, his innings ended when Mohammad Faiq caught him near the boundary off Sufiyan Muqeem’s bowling.The 14-year-old Suryavanshi’s dismissal, confirmed after several replay reviews, marked a turning point in the match. Pakistan’s bowlers capitalized on this breakthrough to restrict India’s batting lineup.The Pakistani bowling trio of Aziz, Masood, and Sadaqat displayed disciplined bowling to maintain pressure on the Indian batters.