খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma on brink of massive milestone in Ranchi | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma is on the verge of becoming only the fourth Indian batter to cross 20,000 international runs. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of becoming only the fourth Indian batter to cross 20,000 international runs. The opener is set to return to action in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rohit currently has 19,902 runs from 502 matches, comprising 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, 11,370 in ODIs, and 4,231 in T20Is.

Morne Morkel Press Conference: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma set for 2027 WC, Shreyas Iyer Update & More

He now needs just 98 more runs to join the elite club of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.Tendulkar tops the chart with 34,357 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673, and Dravid with 24,064.After retiring from T20Is post the 2024 World Cup and stepping away from Test cricket in May, Rohit now represents India in just one format. Following the South Africa series, he is also expected to play in the home ODIs against New Zealand.Rohit enters the series in good form, having smashed an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls in Sydney against Australia, including 13 fours and three sixes – an innings that helped India avoid a whitewash after trailing 2-0 in the ODI series.Virat Kohli, who now also plays only ODIs, will return alongside Rohit. With India coming off a painful 0-2 Test defeat against the Proteas, both senior batters will be under pressure to deliver as the team looks to regain momentum.

Most runs in international career (Tests + ODIs + T20Is)

Player Matches Runs Average
Sachin Tendulkar 664 34,357 48.52
Kumar Sangakkara 594 28,016 46.77
Virat Kohli 553 27,673 52.21
Ricky Ponting 560 27,483 45.95
Mahela Jayawardene 652 25,957 39.15
Jacques Kallis 519 25,534 49.10
Rahul Dravid 509 24,208 45.41
Brian Lara 430 22,358 46.28
Joseph Root 377 21,774 49.26
Sanath Jayasuriya 586 21,032 34.14
Shivnarine Chanderpaul 454 20,988 45.72
Inzamam-ul-Haq 499 20,580 43.32
AB de Villiers 420 20,014 48.11
Rohit Sharma 502 19,902 42.43
Chris Gayle 483 19,593 37.97





