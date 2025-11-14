IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel in playing XI – who is missing out? | Cricket News

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant (Agency Photos)

India sprung a few surprises in their playing XI as South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Friday. The most notable omission from the lineup was, of course, Sai Sudharsan. The South African team includes Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma as captain, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne as wicketkeeper, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Keshav Maharaj.India’s lineup features Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill as captain, Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper, Ravindra Jadeja , Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav , Jasprit Bumrah , and Mohammed Siraj.“I think the only toss that I’m going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Yeah. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we’ll get some movement early, hopefully we’re able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out,” Indian skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss. “These two test matches for us are very crucial and we’re as hungry as ever. Looks like a good surface. It’s going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we’ll get some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes back in place of Reddy since we last played. And Axar is also back in the side.”“We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we’ve done as best as we can. It’s not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Being back in India, it’s always an eye-opener,” Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain, stated. “Looking forward to everything. It’s been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we’ve been doing. (On the pitch) It’s on the dry side. Not much grass. It’s a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out, Corbin Bosch comes in his place.”South Africa return to India after 25 years without a Test series victory, bringing renewed confidence as the current World Test Championship holders.The Proteas have struggled in India, losing six of their last seven Tests decisively, with one match interrupted by rain.