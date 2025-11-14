শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Delhi Crime S3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth & More Now Streaming Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় আশ্রয় নিলেন ১৭০ ফিলিস্তিনি Kim Soo-Hyun Accuses Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Presenting ‘Fabricated Evidence’ Amid Dating Scandal | Korean News IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel in playing XI – who is missing out? | Cricket News This Actress, Set To Get Married Soon, Lands In Controversy Over ‘Men Should Experience Period Pain’ Remarks Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঘোষণা মেনে নিতে পারছি না: ইসলামী আন্দোলন Salman Khan Sings Along With Stebin Ben’s Live ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ In Qatar, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel in playing XI – who is missing out? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel in playing XI – who is missing out? | Cricket News


Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant (Agency Photos)

India sprung a few surprises in their playing XI as South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Friday. The most notable omission from the lineup was, of course, Sai Sudharsan. The South African team includes Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma as captain, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne as wicketkeeper, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Keshav Maharaj.India’s lineup features Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill as captain, Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.“I think the only toss that I’m going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Yeah. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we’ll get some movement early, hopefully we’re able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out,” Indian skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss. “These two test matches for us are very crucial and we’re as hungry as ever. Looks like a good surface. It’s going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we’ll get some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes back in place of Reddy since we last played. And Axar is also back in the side.”“We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we’ve done as best as we can. It’s not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Being back in India, it’s always an eye-opener,” Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain, stated. “Looking forward to everything. It’s been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we’ve been doing. (On the pitch) It’s on the dry side. Not much grass. It’s a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out, Corbin Bosch comes in his place.”South Africa return to India after 25 years without a Test series victory, bringing renewed confidence as the current World Test Championship holders.The Proteas have struggled in India, losing six of their last seven Tests decisively, with one match interrupted by rain.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News

Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST