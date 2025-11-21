শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১০ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News


Rishabh Pant & Temba Bavuma (X-Cricbuzz)

India and South Africa gear up for the second Test of their two-match series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, starting Saturday, November 22. South Africa leads the series 1-0 after a narrow 30-run win in Kolkata, while India, desperate to level the series, will be led by Rishabh Pant in the absence of regular captain Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury.South Africa, too, have suffered a setback, with their premier pacer Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the match after failing to recover from a rib injury sustained during pre-series training.

Rishabh Pant press conference: On Shubman Gill injury, India Playing XI, pitch and more

Pitch Report

The Guwahati pitch is generally considered batting-friendly, with high-scoring games expected. However, early morning moisture and cold conditions could provide swing for the fast bowlers, particularly in the first few hours. With both sides boasting quality pace attacks, the top-order batsmen may find it challenging to negotiate the new ball initially, while bowlers could exploit the extra movement for early breakthroughs.The match will follow an adjusted schedule to make the most of daylight:

  • First Session: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Tea Break: 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM
  • Second Session: 11:20 AM – 1:20 PM
  • Lunch Break: 1:20 PM – 2:00 PM
  • Third Session: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Weather Forecast

November in Guwahati is typically pleasant and dry, with average daytime temperatures around 27°C and nighttime lows near 18°C. Rainfall is minimal, with only one rain day expected on average and about 8 mm of precipitation. Humidity hovers around 82%, but conditions are generally ideal for cricket.The early start at 9:00 AM, half an hour ahead of standard Test timings, ensures players can utilise natural light effectively, with a tea break before lunch incorporated to accommodate the schedule.South Africa’s Likely Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Marco JansenIndia’s Likely Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj





