IND vs SA: As Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in all-time record list, Yuzvendra Chahal quips: ‘Bas mujhse 52 centuries jyada’ | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: As Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in all-time record list, Yuzvendra Chahal quips: 'Bas mujhse 52 centuries jyada' | Cricket News


Yuzvendra Chahal posted several messages celebrating and congratulating Virat Kohli’s ton vs South Africa in Ranchi. (Agencies)

Yuzvendra Chahal did not hold back on Sunday. The leg-spinner, long known for his close bond with Virat Kohli, was at his expressive best on social media after Kohli sealed a record-breaking 52nd ODI century during India’s commanding 349/8 against South Africa in Ranchi. As Kohli marched to a sublime 135 off 120 balls — the innings built on clean hitting, precise placement and a blistering late surge — Chahal turned into the most enthusiastic commentator outside the JSCA stands.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

His first post summed up the mood, delivered with trademark humour: “Bus mujhse 52 century’s jayda. Waiting kab @imVkohli bhaiya aap 100 century’s jayda honge mujhse #INDVSSAODI” (Just 52 centuries ahead of me. Waiting for when you’ll be 100 centuries ahead of me).

Screenshot 2025-11-30 194450

Chahal on X

Screenshot 2025-11-30 194553

Chahal on Instagram

The line, playful on the surface, also referenced the long-standing benchmark — Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 international hundreds. Kohli sits second on the all-time list with 82, all formats combined. While he now features exclusively in ODIs for India, the chase remains a talking point every time he crosses another milestone. As Chahal hinted, the wait to see whether Kohli can catch or surpass the iconic mark continues.Incidentally, the ton also meant that Kohli is now the all-time leader in terms of most centuries in a single format. His 52 in ODIs is now second to none, not even the legendary Sachin, who has 51 tons in Test cricket. The spinner kept the tributes flowing. Another post, full of admiration and swagger, read: “Jahan Charche Bade hote hai .. Wahan Virat bhaiya KHADE hote hai.” Chahal also shared a string of Instagram stories: one capturing the moment Kohli reached his century, filmed straight off his television screen and another celebrating Rohit Sharma’s half-century, with the playful caption “Sharma Rohitaa Sharamaaaa”.

Screenshot 2025-11-30 194310

Chahal on Instagram

Kohli’s knock had given Chahal plenty to gush over. Starting with an early slice of luck and building into controlled aggression, Kohli shifted gears after his fifty, launching two sixes off Bosch and punishing spin with authority. His acceleration after the century — including a 20-run burst off Subrayen — pushed India beyond 260 by the 40th over before he finally fell for 135.

Screenshot 2025-11-30 194346

Chahal on Instagram

KL Rahul’s 60 and Rohit Sharma’s fluent 57 completed India’s imposing total. But beyond the scorecard, the day belonged to Kohli’s milestone — and to Chahal, who turned the achievement into a mini-festival online, celebrating his “Virat bhaiya” with unfiltered joy.





