শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Her Debut Film Won India’s Only Palme d’Or At Cannes, She Was Also The First Lead Actress Lata Mangeshkar Ever Sang For IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News Surbhi Jyoti Asks ‘Aur Sab Theek?’ As She Wraps Up Shooting Upcoming Project In Pune | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News ‘ধর্মের নামে রাজনীতির ব্যবসা করা একটি দলের হাতেই নারীরা নির্যাতিত’ Neha Dhupia Bumps Into Shefali Shah At Mumbai Airport And The Video Is Pure Joy | Bollywood News বিহারে অনেকটা এগিয়ে এনডিএ জোট নোয়াখালী-৫ ধানের শীষ না পেয়ে ‘ষড়যন্ত্রের অভিযোগ’ বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে আনোয়ারায় বিএনপি’র মনোনীত প্রার্থীর প্রতি পূর্ণ সমর্থন, মশাল মিছিলের প্রতিবাদ জানিয়েছে বিএনপির সিনিয়র নেতাদের বিবৃতি Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was at his devastating best on Friday, producing a sensational spell of 5 for 27 to bowl out South Africa for just 159 on the opening day of the first Test at Eden Gardens. On a two-paced surface offering variable bounce, South Africa looked set for a strong total after winning the toss and reaching 57 for no loss in the 11th over. But the moment Bumrah broke through by removing both openers in quick succession, the visitors’ innings unraveled completely.South Africa went on to lose all ten wickets for just 102 runs, with their middle order crumbling under Bumrah’s unrelenting accuracy and movement off the pitch. This five-wicket haul was Bumrah’s 16th in Test cricket, a landmark that places him alongside Bhagwat Chandrasekhar on India’s all-time list. Among Indian bowlers, only legends like R Ashwin (37), Anil Kumble (35), Harbhajan Singh (25) and Kapil Dev (23) have more five-wicket hauls, highlighting Bumrah’s rapid rise in the longest format despite playing far fewer matches.

Shubman Gill Press Conference: Team India captain opens up about India’s bowling plan for SA Test

Bumrah’s 5/27 also etched his name into the record books for a different reason. He became the first fast bowler since Ishant Sharma—during the day-night Test against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2019—to claim a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test in India. The last pacer to do so in a traditional red-ball Test was South Africa’s Dale Steyn in Ahmedabad back in 2008. Notably, Matt Henry also picked up a five-wicket haul on what officially became the second day of the Bengaluru Test last year, after the first day was washed out.Supporting Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav struck twice each, while Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket to complete India’s dominant bowling performance.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News

Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News

‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule, When & Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Squads and Complete Details | Cricket News

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule, When & Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Squads and Complete Details | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? | Cricket News

Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST