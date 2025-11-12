বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News ‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News


Eden could find Jasprit Bumrah at his best, especially as the curators have tried to ensure that the bowlers are not left feeling like the unwanted child. (AFP Photo)

KOLKATA: The Indian team was scheduled to begin their practice at 9:30 am at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. They started half-an-hour earlier. Skipper Shubman Gill went straight to the pitch, bending low to fathom its character. Jasprit Bumrah headed for the bowlers net, limbering up for a session that lasted almost two hours.“Bumrah is extremely hard working and likes getting down to business as soon as he can,” Devang Gandhi, who was a national selector when the pacer made his Test debut in 2018, told TOI. Bumrah is all set to play his 51st Test here from Friday, when India take on South Africa. In an eight-year long career that has been hit by a few injuries, which have even forced him to be selective, he has grabbed 226 wickets so far and looks good for a lot more.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Injury: Untold story of why Indian cricketers fear getting hurt

Bumrah was among the most visible players in India’s nets on Tuesday and bowled mostly with a short run-up. “He has just come off a white ball series in Australia and for Tests, he has to prepare differently,” Gandhi said. “In the nets, he would be concentrating on length balls and probing the off-stump.”Bumrah started off with three stumps, knocked off two and consistently went after the sole one remaining upright. He did go for the imaginary off-stump, guiding the ball away, as if trying to induce the batter to follow it. Once the bowlers’ net got crowded, he shifted to the batters’ one to send down a few.

.

“That’s the kind of effort he puts in,” Gandhi added. Despite having talent in abundance, Bumrah clearly believes in practice to achieve perfection. And in this quest, if he has to be selective, you cannot grudge him, feels Gandhi. “It might seem he misses crucial games now and then, but in the long run, India stand to benefit from his presence,” he said.Another former cricketer opined that preserving Bumrah as long as possible was crucial for India. “If he is not there, it is as good as half the attack not being there,” he said. Not that Bumrah has always been successful. There have been matches where the batters have gone after him and succeeded.

.

Eden could find Bumrah at his best, especially as the curators have tried to ensure that the bowlers are not left feeling like the unwanted child. “If he finds some help, he might prove to be a handful,” Gandhi said.Tuesday’s practice was optional and quite a few of the players who turned out in the ‘A’ games against South Africa opted to take a break. While Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav were among those who stayed away, Sai Sudharsan had a feel of the Eden Gardens. And those who flew in from Australia following the white-ball series there, like Gill, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, spent some quality time at the nets.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News

Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News

Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST