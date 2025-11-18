বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Decoding the drill – Why Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel batted with one pad ahead of Guwahati Test | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Decoding the drill – Why Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel batted with one pad ahead of Guwahati Test | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Guwahati, India batters Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel trained with only one pad during an optional session at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Monday, using an old method meant to handle spin and improve footwork. Both faced spinners for nearly three hours while exposing one leg, a routine that carries some risk but is used to force batters to play with the bat rather than rely on pad defence.Sudharsan, a left-hander, took off his right pad to make a longer front-foot stride. He did not play the Eden Test, and his place in the Guwahati Test is uncertain. Batting against left-arm spinners and off-spinners without the front pad meant he had to avoid blows on the shin or any exposed area that could cause injury. Coaches have long used this drill to stop batters from falling into front-pad reflexes that often result in front-foot leg-before positions. Without the pad, the batter must use the bat as the first option.The method is meant to push them to step out and smother the turn.Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel trained without his right pad while practising the reverse sweep on a centre strip. For a right-hander, the shot requires a large stride forward with the right leg, and removing the pad helps correct movement while limiting injury risk.Head coach Gautam Gambhir observed Sudharsan closely during the session. Sudharsan is in contention to replace Shubman Gill, who may miss the second Test because of a neck spasm.Only six players attended the optional session. Ravindra Jadeja, the senior-most member present, batted for the longest period.The second and final Test of the series will be played from November 22 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The visitors, the reigning World Test Championship winners, won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs inside three days after defending 123, their first Test win in India in 15 years. The result gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.They will now attempt to secure a series win in the Guwahati Test.





