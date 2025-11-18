IND vs SA: Guwahati Test – Proteas add Lungi Ngidi as cover for Kagiso Rabada | Cricket News

Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada

NEW DELHI: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been added to the national squad for the second Test against India, Cricbuzz reported. Ngidi last played a Test in June 2025 at Lord’s in the WTC final against Australia and has been brought in as an injury replacement for Kagiso Rabada.Rabada did not play the first Test because of a rib injury.

The second and final Test of the series will begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.In Rabada’s absence in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Marco Jansen led a pace attack that included Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder.Ngidi, 29, has played 20 Tests and was not selected for the current series against India. Before this, he also missed the tour of Pakistan.South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship winners, won the first Test by 30 runs inside three days while defending a target of 123. It was their first Test win in India in 15 years and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.India’s defeat at Eden Gardens also placed the match in a statistical context, as the target of 124 became the second-lowest total India has failed to chase down in Test history. The lowest remains 120 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997.India will now try to level the series in Guwahati, while South Africa will aim for a historic series win in the second Test.