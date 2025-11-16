IND vs SA: India fall apart without Shubman Gill as Simon Harmer inspires South Africa’s 30-run win | Cricket News

South Africa vs India in Kolkata (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Simon Harmer’s exceptional bowling performance, with eight wickets in the match, guided South Africa to a dramatic 30-run victory over India in the first Test, completed within three days.India faced a challenging target of 124 runs but managed only 93 runs. The team was notably missing captain Shubman Gill, who was hospitalised due to a neck injury from Saturday.

Harmer, who took 4-30 in India’s first innings, delivered crucial blows in the second session, including dismissing Rishabh Pant through a caught and bowled for just two runs.Keshav Maharaj sealed South Africa’s victory with two consecutive wickets, sparking celebrations as the reigning world Test champions took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.Washington Sundar tried to stabilise India’s chase but fell to Aiden Markram ‘s off-spin after scoring 31 runs. Axar Patel briefly entertained with two sixes against Maharaj before being caught out for 26 runs off 17 balls. Marco Jansen removed India’s opening batsmen before lunch, with the hosts effectively at 10-3 without Gill, who remains “under observation” in the hospital.South African captain Temba Bavuma showed resilience with an unbeaten 55 runs in his team’s second innings total of 153.Bavuma’s determined batting continued from his overnight score of 29, achieving the first half-century in this low-scoring match.His 44-run partnership with Corbin Bosch for the eighth wicket frustrated Indian bowlers until Jasprit Bumrah broke through. Bosch departed for 25 runs, while Bavuma reached his fifty in 122 balls.Mohammed Siraj quickly dismissed Harmer for seven runs and Maharaj for zero in four balls, ending South Africa’s innings. Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 4-50.South Africa’s comeback began on day two after their first innings score of 159 on Friday, following their decision to bat first after winning the toss.They limited India to 189 runs on Saturday, keeping the deficit to 30 runs before their second innings. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Saturday in Guwahati.