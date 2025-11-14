IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah fifer puts hosts in control; Bad light forces early stumps as India trail by 122 | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer, coupled with a dominant display from India bowlers helped the hosts bundle out South Africa for 159 on Day 1 (Images via AP, PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a decisive spell to put India ahead on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, where the visitors were bowled out for 159 before India reached 37/1 at stumps. The hosts now trail by 122 runs with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease when fading light forced an early close. South Africa began the day by choosing to bat on a surface that offered both bounce and uneven pace. Their plans suffered even before the first ball, with premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada ruled out due to a rib injury. His absence shifted the balance of their attack and left more responsibility on Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch.

Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave the visitors a steady start, adding 57 for the first wicket. Markram took time to settle, needing 23 balls to get off the mark before finding rhythm with a straight drive off Mohammed Siraj. Rickelton supported him with compact stroke play, but the partnership ended as soon as Bumrah returned for a fresh spell. Bumrah’s two-over burst after tea opened the match wide. He bowled Rickelton for 23, triggering loud cheers from the 35,000 spectators inside the ground. Soon after, a rising delivery drew Markram’s glove for 31, with Rishabh Pant completing a sharp diving catch. South Africa’s innings nosedived from there as wickets fell regularly. Kuldeep Yadav added pressure from the other end, removing captain Temba Bavuma for three and later trapping Wiaan Mulder lbw for 24. Tony de Zorzi matched Mulder with 24 of his own before losing his review when ball-tracking showed Bumrah’s delivery would have hit the stumps. Siraj wrapped up the lower order in quick succession, dismissing Kyle Verreynne for 16 and Jansen for a duck. In reply, India’s innings began cautiously. Yashasvi Jaiswal took 15 balls to get going, driving Jansen through long-off for his first boundary. Two more fours followed before he chopped on for 12, giving South Africa their first breakthrough. Rahul settled in slowly, collecting just one run from his first 14 deliveries before opening up with a controlled drive off Mulder. Sundar, now at number three, survived a probing new-ball spell from the seamers and early turn from Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.

With the light fading rapidly, the umpires stopped play at 4:35 pm, leaving India at 37/1 after 20 overs. Bumrah’s 5/27, his 16th five-wicket haul, defined the day and ensured India carried the advantage into day two.