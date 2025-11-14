IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant’s conversation regarding South Africa captain Temba Bavuma’s LBW decision has gained viral attention on social media during Day 1 of the first Test at Eden Gardens.India’s pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role on the opening day, dismissing both opening batsmen Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton. During the match, Bumrah believed he had trapped Bavuma LBW, but the on-field umpire disagreed. This led to a discussion between Bumrah, the wicket-keeper, and other team members.

The incident occurred when the ball struck Bavuma on the pads, resulting in a strong appeal that was turned down by the umpire. Bumrah considered using the Decision Review System (DRS) and consulted with Pant.During their discussion, one of them referred to Bavuma as ‘bauna’ (meaning short or dwarf). While Bumrah was inclined to review the decision, Pant advised against it, suggesting the ball would have gone over the leg stump.As the clip went viral, both Pant and Bumrah have faced severe backlash on social media.The replay confirmed Pant’s assessment, showing the ball would have cleared the stumps by a small margin. Bavuma’s innings was later cut short by spinner Kuldeep Yadav after just 11 deliveries.South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. India made several strategic decisions for their playing XI, including the omission of Sai Sudharsan while selecting both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant.The Indian team’s composition featured four spinners, with the pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.The original article included several unrelated news headlines that have been omitted as they were not part of the main story about the cricket match and the LBW incident.