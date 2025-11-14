শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Her Debut Film Won India’s Only Palme d’Or At Cannes, She Was Also The First Lead Actress Lata Mangeshkar Ever Sang For IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News Surbhi Jyoti Asks ‘Aur Sab Theek?’ As She Wraps Up Shooting Upcoming Project In Pune | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News ‘ধর্মের নামে রাজনীতির ব্যবসা করা একটি দলের হাতেই নারীরা নির্যাতিত’ Neha Dhupia Bumps Into Shefali Shah At Mumbai Airport And The Video Is Pure Joy | Bollywood News বিহারে অনেকটা এগিয়ে এনডিএ জোট নোয়াখালী-৫ ধানের শীষ না পেয়ে ‘ষড়যন্ত্রের অভিযোগ’ বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে আনোয়ারায় বিএনপি’র মনোনীত প্রার্থীর প্রতি পূর্ণ সমর্থন, মশাল মিছিলের প্রতিবাদ জানিয়েছে বিএনপির সিনিয়র নেতাদের বিবৃতি Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant’s conversation regarding South Africa captain Temba Bavuma’s LBW decision has gained viral attention on social media during Day 1 of the first Test at Eden Gardens.India’s pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role on the opening day, dismissing both opening batsmen Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton. During the match, Bumrah believed he had trapped Bavuma LBW, but the on-field umpire disagreed. This led to a discussion between Bumrah, the wicket-keeper, and other team members.

Shubman Gill: Carrying Indian cricket on his shoulders at 25

The incident occurred when the ball struck Bavuma on the pads, resulting in a strong appeal that was turned down by the umpire. Bumrah considered using the Decision Review System (DRS) and consulted with Pant.During their discussion, one of them referred to Bavuma as ‘bauna’ (meaning short or dwarf). While Bumrah was inclined to review the decision, Pant advised against it, suggesting the ball would have gone over the leg stump.As the clip went viral, both Pant and Bumrah have faced severe backlash on social media.The replay confirmed Pant’s assessment, showing the ball would have cleared the stumps by a small margin. Bavuma’s innings was later cut short by spinner Kuldeep Yadav after just 11 deliveries.South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. India made several strategic decisions for their playing XI, including the omission of Sai Sudharsan while selecting both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant.The Indian team’s composition featured four spinners, with the pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.The original article included several unrelated news headlines that have been omitted as they were not part of the main story about the cricket match and the LBW incident.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News

Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News

Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News

‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule, When & Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Squads and Complete Details | Cricket News

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule, When & Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Squads and Complete Details | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? | Cricket News

Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST