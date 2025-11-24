IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav holds up a mirror; sets new mark for most balls faced by an Indian in the series | Cricket News

Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India were bowled out for 201 on the third day of the second Test on Monday, in reply to South Africa’s first-innings score of 489. The home side collapsed after a good start earlier in the day.Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav put up resistance after India slipped to 122 for 7 in the second session. They added 72 runs for the eighth wicket before Sundar was dismissed for 48 off 92 balls.South Africa then removed the last two wickets in the final session. India were all out in 83.5 overs, giving the visitors a first-innings lead of 288 runs. Kuldeep was out for 19 off 134 balls after South Africa took the new ball.Marco Jansen led the bowling with 6 for 48, and Simon Harmer finished with 3 for 64.

Record for Kuldeep



The eighth-wicket stand between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav briefly slowed India’s slide. Sundar was caught by Markram in the 79th over, and Kuldeep was dismissed soon afterwards.Kuldeep’s 19 came off 134 balls, the highest number of deliveries faced by any Indian batter in this series. The number underlined how India’s main batters struggled to spend time at the crease.Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 58 off 97 balls, and Washington Sundar, no Indian batter made a substantial contribution after India began the day at 9 for no loss.India lost four wickets in the morning session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more wickets fell in the second session.Without the partnership between Washington and Kuldeep, India would have been under even more pressure.KL Rahul (22), Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), captain Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) were dismissed for low scores.