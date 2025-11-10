মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
IND vs SA: Never in 21st century! When South Africa last won a Test series in India | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Never in 21st century! When South Africa last won a Test series in India | Cricket News


India’s captain Shubman Gill, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session (PTI Photo)

India will play South Africa in a two-Test series starting Friday, 14 November, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will take place in Guwahati from 22 November. South Africa are the current World Test Championship (WTC) winners. India enter the series after a 2-0 win over the West Indies. South Africa recently drew their Test series against Pakistan 1-1.Across all Test matches between the two teams, South Africa have won 18 out of 44 Tests. India have won 16 Tests, and 10 matches ended in draws.

No off days as captain Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir arrive in Kolkata for Test series

In India, the record shifts in favour of the hosts. Out of 19 Tests played in India, India have won 11, South Africa have won five, and three Tests ended in draws.South Africa have not won a Test series in India in the 21st century.India have hosted South Africa seven times since 1996-97, including five times in the 21st century. During the 2004/05 tour, the two-Test series ended with India winning the second Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the first Test in Kanpur was drawn.In the 2007/08 tour, South Africa led 1-0 after winning the second Test in Ahmedabad. The first Test in Chennai was drawn, and India levelled the series by winning the third Test in Kanpur.In 2010, South Africa again toured India. The two-Test series ended level. South Africa won the first Test in Nagpur, and India won the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.In the 2015/16 four-Test home series, India won the first, third, and fourth Tests in Mohali, Nagpur, and Delhi. The second Test was washed out.India also won the three-Test series 3-0 in 2019/20.

South Africa tour of 1999/2000: Last time Proteas won Test series in India

South Africa last won a Test series in India in 1999/2000, under captain Hansie Cronje.The first Test was played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and South Africa won by four wickets. The second Test in Bengaluru was won by South Africa by an innings and 71 runs, giving them a 2-0 series victory.Jacques Kallis was the most consistent performer in the series and received the Player of the Series award.





Source link

