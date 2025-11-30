IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News

রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Star batter Virat Kohli produced another innings of authority and patience on Sunday while also stepping into territory that has belonged to only one man for two decades. With his 52nd One Day International hundred in the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 51 Test centuries and became the only cricketer in history to score more than 51 centuries in a single format of international cricket.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

The feat also marked the 7000th international hundred in men’s cricket.India lost captain Rohit Sharma after a fluent 57 off 51 balls, but Kohli stood firm on a pitch that demanded both discipline and calculated strokeplay. He came in early, settled quietly and gradually took control of the innings as the partnership with Rohit began to flow. Their stand of 136 off 109 deliveries gave India the platform they needed after a brisk start.The moment of history arrived in the 38th over. Marco Jansen delivered one back of a length outside off, and Kohli opened the bat face neatly to guide the ball past third man. The timing was effortless, and the boundary took him to a landmark that had been approaching steadily through the afternoon. Kohli leapt, punched the air and acknowledged a Ranchi crowd that rose in one voice. It was not overplayed, simply a celebration of mastery, built brick by brick.He eventually fell for a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, caught by Rickelton running back from cover after mistiming an attempted loft. As he walked off he raised his bat to all four stands, and Ranchi responded with a standing ovation befitting the moment.A record surpassed, a new peak reached and history rewritten in Kohli’s name.





