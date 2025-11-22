শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News


All of South Africa’s top four batters on Day 1 of the 2nd Test combined to ‘achieve’ something never done before in history. (Agencies)

South Africa produced a statistical rarity on the opening day of the second Test, becoming the first team in Test history to see all of their top four score at least 35 without anyone reaching a fifty. The ‘milestone’ did little to prevent India from clawing back control, as the visitors closed on 247 for 6 in fading light. After choosing to bat, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton set the tone with an 82-run stand. Markram battled for 38 off 81 balls in a cautious start, while Rickelton matched the tempo with 35 from 82. Both departed in the space of two overs — Jasprit Bumrah bowling Markram at the stroke of the first interval, and Kuldeep Yadav removing Rickelton soon after play resumed. Bumrah had earlier shown his frustration when KL Rahul dropped a straightforward chance at slip, with the bowler covering his face in dismay. South Africa steadied again through Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma, who added 84 for the third wicket. Stubbs made 49 off 112, briefly lifting the tempo with two sixes, including one off Ravindra Jadeja, while Bavuma worked his way to 41 from 92 balls. Jadeja ended the partnership when Bavuma chipped to mid-off. Shortly afterwards, Kuldeep denied Stubbs his maiden fifty, drawing an edge to slip to energise the weekend crowd. Earlier, play had begun 30 minutes early due to the modified session timings at India’s newest Test venue. The crowd of over 15,000 watched India’s spinners gradually influence the day, with Kuldeep finishing at 3 for 48. He later removed Wiaan Mulder for 13 to deepen the slide before Mohammed Siraj struck with the second new ball, bouncing out Tony de Zorzi for 28.

Will South Africa surpass 300 runs in their first innings?

By stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was on 25 off 45 balls alongside wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on 1, after bad light forced an early close with 81.5 overs bowled. South Africa, holding a 1-0 lead after their 30-run win in Kolkata, will look to push past 300 on the second morning, while India aim to press home their late momentum.





