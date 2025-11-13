IND vs SA: ‘Spinner or extra seamer, tough call’ – Captain Shubman Gill says playing XI almost finalised for Eden Test | Cricket News

India captain Shubman Gill (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India captain Shubman Gill admitted that the choice between a spinner and an extra seamer remains a “conflict” ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, starting Friday. While revealing that the playing XI is “almost finalised,” Gill chose not to disclose the exact combination, saying the team will take a final call after assessing conditions on match morning.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“It’s always this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That’s why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the XI,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.India’s pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, while Akash Deep is the third seamer in the squad. The spin options include Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, with Jadeja, Axar, and Washington also offering valuable batting depth.“It’s more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We will see it tomorrow morning and then will finalise the spin combination, as spinners, more or less, will decide the game,” Gill added.

The young skipper praised India’s all-round depth, highlighting the balance that spin-bowling all-rounders provide.“We are fortunate to have good bowling all-rounders, be it Axar, Washington or Jadeja. Their bowling and batting records are excellent, especially in India. It’s going to be an exciting Test, and it’s good to have more options,” he noted.Gill also hinted that pacers could still play a decisive role if the Eden wicket turns dry.“Reverse swing plays a big part if it’s a dry wicket. During the 2024 series against England, the pacers took crucial wickets even as the pitches were spin friendly. If it’s reversing, the pacers are always in the game,” he reasoned.The much-anticipated two-Test series will test India’s batting depth against South Africa’s spin-heavy attack, led by Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, who recently outperformed Pakistan’s spinners in a drawn away series.