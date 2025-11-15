IND vs SA: Spinners dismantle South Africa on Day 2; Ravindra Jadeja shines with four-for as Proteas reduced to 93/7 | Cricket News

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers on Day 2 as he registered 4/29 in 13 overs. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a decisive spell on a difficult Eden Gardens surface, leaving South Africa struggling at 93/7 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test. With the visitors ahead by only 63 runs, India tightened their grip on a match that moved rapidly across two sessions.

The left-arm spinner dismantled South Africa’s top and middle order with figures of 4 for 29, finding turn, bounce and just enough variation to keep every batter uncertain. Aiden Markram was the first to fall for 4, before Wiaan Mulder was undone for 11. Tony de Zorzi’s stay ended early at 2, and Tristan Stubbs added only 5 as Jadeja kept hitting the right lengths repeatedly. Each dismissal pushed South Africa deeper into trouble, giving India the advantage despite having only a modest first-innings cushion. India’s own innings earlier in the day had folded for 189 in 62.2 overs. Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer exploited the conditions well, combining for seven wickets. Jansen finished with 3 for 35 while Harmer returned figures of 4 for 30, ensuring India’s first-innings lead stayed limited to 30. KL Rahul’s 39 stood out as the top score, with Rishabh Pant and Jadeja contributing 27 each. Kuldeep Yadav supported Jadeja well in the final session, adding 2 for 12 and maintaining consistent pressure. South Africa, who were dismissed for 159 in their first innings, once again struggled for partnerships and rhythm as the pitch continued to offer turn early in the innings. At stumps, India’s bowlers had done enough to leave the contest heavily in their favour. South Africa now rely on their lower order to push the lead to something defendable, but with the ball gripping and India smelling a swift finish, the balance remains firmly tilted.

Brief scores: South Africa: 159 all out & 93/7 in 35 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 4/29, Kuldeep Yadav 2/12) India: 189 all out in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39; Marco Jansen 3/35, Simon Harmer 4/30)