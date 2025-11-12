IND vs SA: The unforgettable S Sreesanth delivery that shocked Jacques Kallis – watch | Cricket News

S Sreesanth dismissed Jacques Kallis during the 2010 Test vs South Africa in Durban with an unplayable delivery that remains iconic till date (Images via Getty)

As India and South Africa prepare to renew their rivalry in the upcoming Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens, here is a revisit one of the most unforgettable moments from this contest, where Sreesanth’s unplayable delivery to Jacques Kallis left everyone stunned in Durban during the 2010 series. The 2nd Test in Durban remains a landmark in Indian cricket. India, having suffered a heavy defeat in Centurion, bounced back with an 87-run win in Durban to level the series. It was a victory built on bowling brilliance and highlighted by a single delivery that turned the tide. This was none other than the searing bouncer from Sreesanth that dismissed one of the game’s most technically skilled batters.

South Africa, chasing 303 for victory, began the fourth day at 192 runs away with Kallis and AB de Villiers at the crease. Both had scored centuries in the previous Test . Under clear skies and on a lively fourth-day pitch, India’s bowlers struck early. 15 years on, the most notable moment of the win remains the unplayable delivery to Kallis, as Sreesanth unleashed a ball that rose sharply and chopped in, giving Kallis no chance to escape.Watch the iconic dismissal here Kallis could only arch back instinctively as the ball slammed into his gloves and lobbed to gully. Sreesanth did not celebrate extravagantly either, as the pacer clenched hist fist to mark the wicekt. India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh also striking crucial blows as South Africa were bowled out for 215 on Day 4 in 72.3 overs. India’s triumph in Durban was significant, given it was their first Test win at the venue, coming 14 years after being demolished there in 1996. The result once again highlighted India’s ability to win in tough overseas conditions and set up a decider in Cape Town.

As the 2025 home series approaches, led by Shubman Gill and featuring the return of Rishabh Pant, the memory of that fierce contest serves as a reminder of the fire this rivalry can spark. When India and South Africa meet, moments of brilliance like the one Sreesanth displayed, alongside the iconic 222-run stand between Sachin Tendulkar & Mohammad Azharuddin stand out to date.