সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ananya Panday Reveals One Acting Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Her | Bollywood News ‘Gone back 8-9 years’: India teammate recalls Virat Kohli moment after Ranchi heroics | Cricket News Neither Sunny-Bobby Nor Esha-Ahana, Dharmendra Gifted Ancestral Property Worth Crores To Nephews | Bollywood News IND vs SA: ‘There is no senior pacer’ – Mohammed Shami’s exclusion sparks fresh debate despite India’s win | Cricket News He Worked With Anil Kapoor And Sridevi In Mr India, Showed Up For An Ad Shoot And Vomited On Ranveena Tandon খুলনায় ডা. শফিকুর রহমান তাবেদারি নয়, স্বাধীন রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লড়াই চালিয়ে যেতে চাই নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: ‘There is no senior pacer’ – Mohammed Shami’s exclusion sparks fresh debate despite India’s win | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
IND vs SA: ‘There is no senior pacer’ – Mohammed Shami’s exclusion sparks fresh debate despite India’s win | Cricket News


Mohammed Shami (PTI Photo)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed surprise over Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.Shami has not been part of the Indian cricket team since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, despite being India’s joint-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in the tournament.The 35-year-old pacer has continued to perform well in domestic cricket, securing 20 wickets in eight innings during the Ranji Trophy. His contribution was instrumental in Bengal’s undefeated streak in their first four matches.The Indian team management has opted for a younger pace attack featuring Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna for the South Africa ODI series.Kaif shared his thoughts on Shami’s exclusion, emphasising that Shami’s experience could benefit the younger bowlers.“The question is valid. No matter what kind of pitch it is, a bowler like Shami does not care if it is flat. He has so much class that he finds ways to pick wickets there as well. I don’t know why he is not playing still, because Bumrah and Siraj have been rested. The young pacers would also benefit from his presence. There is no senior pacer to tell the likes of Prasidh, Harshit, and Arshdeep what to do under pressure. India missed this,” the former all-rounder said on his YouTube channel.Shami’s recent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) has been noteworthy. He has claimed four wickets in three matches in the ongoing tournament. Bengal’s upcoming SMAT match against Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for November 2, where Shami will have another opportunity to showcase his skills.The veteran pacer’s consistent performances across domestic tournaments have raised questions about the selection committee’s decision to overlook his experience and skill set.The absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who have been rested, makes Shami’s exclusion more notable, particularly given his proven track record in international cricket.Shami’s ability to take wickets on various surfaces and his experience in handling pressure situations could have been valuable assets for the Indian team, especially with a young pace attack.The current Indian pace bowling lineup lacks experienced mentorship, which could have been provided by Shami’s presence in the dressing room.His recent performances in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and SMAT, demonstrate his continued effectiveness and fitness levels despite being 35 years old.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Gone back 8-9 years’: India teammate recalls Virat Kohli moment after Ranchi heroics | Cricket News

‘Gone back 8-9 years’: India teammate recalls Virat Kohli moment after Ranchi heroics | Cricket News

Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News

Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News

IND v SA: Shush! Virat Kohli’s siblings draw attention as Team India batter surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s world record | Cricket News

IND v SA: Shush! Virat Kohli’s siblings draw attention as Team India batter surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s world record | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal seen in public for the first time – Watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal seen in public for the first time – Watch | Cricket News

‘Pink ball, white ball, red ball – who really cares?’: Travis Head fuels Australia’s tradition-breaking Test rethink | Cricket News

‘Pink ball, white ball, red ball – who really cares?’: Travis Head fuels Australia’s tradition-breaking Test rethink | Cricket News

ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 players to go under the hammer on December 9 – everything you need to know | Cricket News

ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 players to go under the hammer on December 9 – everything you need to know | Cricket News

Ananya Panday Reveals One Acting Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Her | Bollywood News
Ananya Panday Reveals One Acting Advice Shah Rukh Khan Gave Her | Bollywood News
‘Gone back 8-9 years’: India teammate recalls Virat Kohli moment after Ranchi heroics | Cricket News
‘Gone back 8-9 years’: India teammate recalls Virat Kohli moment after Ranchi heroics | Cricket News
Neither Sunny-Bobby Nor Esha-Ahana, Dharmendra Gifted Ancestral Property Worth Crores To Nephews | Bollywood News
Neither Sunny-Bobby Nor Esha-Ahana, Dharmendra Gifted Ancestral Property Worth Crores To Nephews | Bollywood News
IND vs SA: ‘There is no senior pacer’ – Mohammed Shami’s exclusion sparks fresh debate despite India’s win | Cricket News
IND vs SA: ‘There is no senior pacer’ – Mohammed Shami’s exclusion sparks fresh debate despite India’s win | Cricket News
He Worked With Anil Kapoor And Sridevi In Mr India, Showed Up For An Ad Shoot And Vomited On Ranveena Tandon
He Worked With Anil Kapoor And Sridevi In Mr India, Showed Up For An Ad Shoot And Vomited On Ranveena Tandon
খুলনায় ডা. শফিকুর রহমান তাবেদারি নয়, স্বাধীন রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লড়াই চালিয়ে যেতে চাই
খুলনায় ডা. শফিকুর রহমান তাবেদারি নয়, স্বাধীন রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠার লড়াই চালিয়ে যেতে চাই
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News
Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
After bomb blast in Pakistan, Sri Lanka captain makes massive revelation: ‘We were not allowed to … ‘ | Cricket News
After bomb blast in Pakistan, Sri Lanka captain makes massive revelation: ‘We were not allowed to … ‘ | Cricket News
Mohanlal To Begin Jailer 2 Shoot With Rajinikanth In Early December? Here’s What We Know | Regional Cinema News
Mohanlal To Begin Jailer 2 Shoot With Rajinikanth In Early December? Here’s What We Know | Regional Cinema News
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST