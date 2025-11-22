IND vs SA: ‘This game is going to go deep’ – Ryan ten Doeschate outlines Team India’s plan heading into Day 2 of Guwahati Test | Cricket News

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate shared his thoughts on the pitch in the Guwahati stadium and the role Kuldeep Yadav played on Day 1. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said the opening-day pitch in Guwahati aligned well with the team’s current home approach but maintained that the surface does not dictate Test results. India ended day one in a strong position after reducing South Africa to 247 for six in the second Test. “My personal point of view is that the wicket very rarely determines who wins the game. If we’d played better in Kolkata, I feel we could have won the Test on that surface,” ten Doeschate told reporters, reflecting on the series opener. He added that India’s preferred balance – of two quicks, a pace-bowling all-rounder and three spinners – fits the nature of the Barsapara Stadium track. “The template for us is probably closer to this, than playing on some of the wickets we have played on. You’ve got to be prepared to fight really hard and this game is going to go deep.” The former Netherlands captain did not hide his disappointment with the surface at Eden Gardens. “I thought it’s a massive contrast from the Kolkata pitch, for one thing. We were expecting a better wicket. I thought it was pretty lifeless,” he said. At the same time, he noted that batting was not easy even in Guwahati. “…..but I’ve just heard Tristan Stubbs say that it was quite hard to score as well. I think it was just good old-fashioned Test cricket,” he added. South Africa’s innings was built on starts rather than big scores. Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) put on 82 before India struck twice. Temba Bavuma (41) and Tristan Stubbs (49) added 84, but both fell in the final session as the hosts tightened the screws. Kuldeep Yadav was central to India’s surge with 3 for 48, a performance ten Doeschate said suited the conditions. “We know Kuldeep’s strike rate is phenomenal,” he said. “But maybe the fact that he sort of gets overspin and with the red soil and a little bit more pace in the wicket, maybe he was slightly more effective in the conditions today.” He expected the rest of India’s spin attack to feature more prominently later. “And like I said, I think later on, the finger spinners are going to come into it. But certainly… it’s a real bonus for him to pick up three wickets and get us a foothold in the game.”

The pitch, he said, had held up well so far. “There’s some foot marks and some tiny ball marks, but nothing to suggest it’s dry or cracking at the top. So fingers crossed that it lasts and plays well for the next few days.” Senuran Muthusamy (25*) and Kyle Verreynne (1*) will resume when play begins on day two.