খেলাধুলা

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli did what Virat Kohli does best. He batted through, soaked in pressure and finished with a smile you could spot from the top tier of the stadium. India might have lost Rohit Sharma after a fluent half-century, but Kohli stayed put and brought up his 52nd ODI hundred in the first match of the series against South Africa in former skipper MS Dhoni’s hometown, Ranchi, on Sunday.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

The moment arrived in the 38th over. All-rounder Marco Jansen pushed one back of a length outside off, Kohli opened the bat face and guided it neatly past third man. The ball disappeared to the rope, Kohli took off, jumped and punched the air. It was a pure, instinctive celebration. The crowd responded instantly, stood up as one, and the noise rolled around the ground like a wave.It didn’t look rushed, or forced. Kohli built this innings brick by brick, starting quietly after walking in early, moving into cruise control, and then shifting up gears when needed.Kohli’s ton is officially the 7000th international century in men’s cricket. The Rohit-Kohli partnership, 136 off 109 balls, was the base India needed. Rohit looked sharp too, striking three sixes in his 57 off 51 before an LBW review call that never came.India had a bit of a wobble later. Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply, Washington Sundar too. The run rate slowed, the fielding ring tightened, and for a few overs South Africa sniffed a way back. But Kohli didn’t panic. He just kept tapping, nudging, running hard, and putting away anything even slightly off line.KL Rahul at the other end played the quiet role, rotating strike and letting Kohli take charge. With overs in hand and batting still to come, India look well positioned for a 300-plus finish.No drama, no rush, no fuss, just another Kohli ODI hundred. Another day where the scoreboard, the crowd and the moment belonged to him.





Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli says no, Rohit Sharma walks: DRS moment steals spotlight during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

Andre Russell retires from IPL: Returns to KKR in new role | Cricket News

‘Rohit bhai Virat bhai will do their talking with the bat’: Arshdeep’s explosive warning before Ranchi ODI | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
