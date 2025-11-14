IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata? | Cricket News

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabad (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

South African captain Temba Bavuma chose to bat first against India in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. The visitors faced a setback as their key pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was sidelined with a rib injury.The South African team, current world Test champions, entered the two-match series following a 1-1 draw in Pakistan. All-rounder Corbin Bosch stepped in to replace the injured Rabada.

“First innings runs is the key,” said Bavuma, who made his return after recovering from an injury.South Africa clinched the World Test Championship title at Lord’s in June by defeating Australia.The Indian team, captained by Shubman Gill, selected a spin-heavy lineup with four spinners, including three all-rounders, anticipating a turning pitch. The spin attack consists of Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj handle the pace duties.Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made his comeback to the team, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy.India’s playing eleven includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.South Africa’s lineup features Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, and Keshav Maharaj.