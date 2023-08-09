IND vs WI: Good to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav in the team, says Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

বুধবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IND vs WI: Good to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav in the team, says Hardik Pandya

NEW DELHI: India captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav after the Mumbai batsman’s blitz helped India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 international in Guyana on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

Suryakumar smashed 83 off 44 balls in India’s win in the must-win clash.
After India lost T20 debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply in pursuit of 160, Suryakumar took charge in a dazzling innings comprising 10 fours and four sixes.

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.
“As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” said Hardik after India’s win in the third T20I.

“As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others,” the allrounder said.
Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down West Indies’ 159/5 with 13 balls to spare.

