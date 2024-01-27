শনিবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India 421/7 in 110.0 Overs | Live Cricket Score of IND vs ENG Test Day 3: India aim to continue calling the shots against England

LIVE NOW

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Jan 27, 2024, 08:56:32 IST

Ravindra Jadeja’s two-layered fifty and KL Rahul’s mastery were at the heart of India’s 421 for seven, a total which placed them several miles ahead of England after the second day’s play of the first Test on Friday

Jadeja (81 batting) and Axar Patel (35 batting), who added 63 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand, are at the crease at stumps

India’s lead has now swelled to 175 runs, and England would find it tough to wipe that out once their turn to bat come on third day
