India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

Ranchi : As India prepare to take on South Africa for the limited-overs leg on the back of a whitewash at the hands of South Africa in Tests, bowling coach Morne Morkel said he feels the team needs to leave behind the “disappointing two weeks” and regroup. A fresh set of players are also coming in as India seek a quick turnaround in fortunes with a change of format. “It was a disappointing two weeks for us but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” the South African said ahead of India’s first training session at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. “The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We’ve been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years.” Morkel warned that South Africa — fresh from their Test series win — would be buoyant. “A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum and a confi-dent Protea side is dangerous. For us, it’s important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.” With stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joining the squad for the three-match ODIs, the inevitable questions around their availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup were raised. “They are quality players, as long as they are happy to put in the hard work and be fit. I’ve always believed in experience. You don’t find that everywhere. They’ve won trophies and know how to play big tournaments. So, for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that (play in the World Cup). .. it’s still a long way away,” Morkel said. “Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on. For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks. The way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” Morkel said. Asked about Rishabh Pant’s role with captain KL Rahul also expected to keep wickets, Morkel was evasive. “My department is bowling. I don’t get involved in selection. We have got selectors, coach and the captain to handle that,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Ranchi’s cooler weather has got Morkel’s attention in regard to the bowling options for the D/N game. “Yesterday (Thursday) when we stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It’ll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We’re training under lights so that will give us a good indication.” He also said the “wicket looks a very good surface, almost South Africa-like”. In the absence of senior bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Morkel said it will be a big opportunity for others to step in.