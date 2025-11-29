শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News ‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening খালেদা জিয়া দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় ইউনিফাইং ক‍্যারেক্টার: ফারুকী Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News ‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News Kattalan Makers Rope In Dushara Vijayan, Actress Set For Malayalam Debut | Regional Cinema News Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News


Ranchi : As India prepare to take on South Africa for the limited-overs leg on the back of a whitewash at the hands of South Africa in Tests, bowling coach Morne Morkel said he feels the team needs to leave behind the “disappointing two weeks” and regroup. A fresh set of players are also coming in as India seek a quick turnaround in fortunes with a change of format. “It was a disappointing two weeks for us but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” the South African said ahead of India’s first training session at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. “The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We’ve been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years.” Morkel warned that South Africa — fresh from their Test series win — would be buoyant. “A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum and a confi-dent Protea side is dangerous. For us, it’s important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.” With stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joining the squad for the three-match ODIs, the inevitable questions around their availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup were raised. “They are quality players, as long as they are happy to put in the hard work and be fit. I’ve always believed in experience. You don’t find that everywhere. They’ve won trophies and know how to play big tournaments. So, for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that (play in the World Cup)... it’s still a long way away,” Morkel said. “Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on. For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks. The way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” Morkel said. Asked about Rishabh Pant’s role with captain KL Rahul also expected to keep wickets, Morkel was evasive. “My department is bowling. I don’t get involved in selection. We have got selectors, coach and the captain to handle that,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Ranchi’s cooler weather has got Morkel’s attention in regard to the bowling options for the D/N game. “Yesterday (Thursday) when we stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It’ll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We’re training under lights so that will give us a good indication.” He also said the “wicket looks a very good surface, almost South Africa-like”. In the absence of senior bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Morkel said it will be a big opportunity for others to step in.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

Junior World Cup Hockey: Rosan Khujur, Dilraj Singh score twice as India thrash Chile 7-0 | Hockey News

Junior World Cup Hockey: Rosan Khujur, Dilraj Singh score twice as India thrash Chile 7-0 | Hockey News

Indian tennis player Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha qualifies for 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff | Cricket News

Indian tennis player Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha qualifies for 2026 Australian Open men’s doubles after winning Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff | Cricket News

Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, becomes youngest cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, becomes youngest cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST