শনিবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India concede last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in first hockey Test | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৬, ২০২২ ২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1669450425 photo


ADELAIDE: Akashdeep Singh‘s hat-trick went in vain as India conceded a last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in the high-scoring first hockey Test of the five-match series here on Saturday.
Akashdeep Singh (10th, 27th, 59th) scored thrice while skipper Harmanpreet Singh (31st) converted a penalty corner for India.

Australia’s goals were scored by Lachlan Sharp (5th), Nathan Ephraums (21st), Tom Craig (41st) and Blake Govers (57th, 60th) who found the back of the Indian net twice from penalty corners towards the fag end of the match.
The game looked ending with a 4-4 scoreline but Govers scripted the home team’s win with his last-minute goal.
The second match of the series will be played on Sunday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

SOMABESH 2
দলীয় সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনে যাব না: বামজোট
বাংলাদেশ
1669450425 photo
India concede last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in first hockey Test | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
honey cover
শুধু সর্দি,কাশি নয়, ডায়াবেটিস থেকেও মুক্তি দিতে পারে মধু, এর গুণ জানলে অবাক হবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aflasdk
Rannvijay Singha Gives Shout Out To ‘Captain’ Shiv Thakare With Throwback Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm sust final 1

শিক্ষামন্ত্রীকে দ্রুত শাবিপ্রবিতে আমন্ত্রণ

 1620979198 untitled design children

How to Keep Your Child Safe from Coronavirus

 1662635337 iPhone 13

iPhone14 লঞ্চের পরই হুড়হুড় করে দাম কমল iPhone13 এবং iPhone12-র! হল ব্যাপক সস্তা

 wm potho shishiu

পথশিশুদের জন্ম নিবন্ধন সনদ দিতে হাইকোর্টে রিট

 tiger shroff 3

Tiger Shroff Impersonates ‘Legend’ Hrithik Roshan As He Dances to K3G Hit Song ‘You’re My Soniya’

 1628325035 tisca chopra 1

Roles Dry Up for Actresses After Certain Age Because Most Writing is Done by Men

 ritesh salman bigg boss

Salman Khan Reprimands Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh for Treating Her Disrespectfully

 1 3

হাইডেলবার্গ সিমেন্টের সাথে ২ কোম্পানির একীভূতকরণ কার্যকর – Corporate Sangbad

 1624643320 mukul roy

8 BJP MLAs Resign From Assembly Committees Over Mukul Roy’s Appointment as PAC Chairperson

 shah rukh khan 1

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Signed Photos to Egyptian Travel Agent Who Helped Indian Woman